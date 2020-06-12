A self-styled godman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, who claimed to treated coronavirus by kissing hands of his devotees, dies of coronavirus. He has also infected over 19 people.

There is no cure for Covid-19 yet, but there is also no cure for Black magic. As India records single-day highest peak of new cases and becomes one of the world’s worst affected coronavirus countries, unique suggestions on ways to treat the deadly virus keep coming our way. A case in particular is of a self styled baba, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, who claimed to treat coronavirus by kissing hands of his devotees.

We are not sure how many people he treated by his hand-kissing theory, but reports say that the baba has ended up infecting as many as 19 people in Ratlam district. Not just that, the baba himself died of coronavirus on June 3.

Gaurav Tiwari, Ratlam Superintendent of Police, spoke to a news daily about the same and informed that over 50 people have been contact traced and 150 people have been quarantined. These people are currently being screened and the area has been declared as a containment zone.

Speaking about the state-wise figures, the total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has reached 10, 241. Of which, there are 2768 active cases, 7042 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 431 deaths. India reported the highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases and 396 deaths on Friday. After which, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 2, 97,535, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.

