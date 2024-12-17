Band Bajaane Waalo Ka Viral Video: ‘Laila Main Laila’ Song And Baraatis Started Asking For Their Contact Number

The item song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from the 2017 Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees became quite popular among audiences. The song is still so popular that people love to dance to it at parties and weddings. In the film, Sunny Leone performed the item number, and the song was sung by Pawni Pandey.

Band Bajaane Waalo Ka Viral Video: ‘Laila Main Laila’ song is still a favorite for dancing at parties, weddings, and many other occasions. But during a wedding, a band played this song in such a way that the baraatis got recharged and started dancing again. Now, this video is going viral on the internet.

In this viral video, a wedding band plays the tune of ‘Laila Main Laila’ on their instruments, which revives the energy of the baraatis, and they start dancing again with full enthusiasm. This wedding video is now spreading across the internet, and people are expressing their reactions.

The groom’s friends can truly enjoy the celebration when they have a good band and DJ to dance to. When both come together perfectly, it takes the energy of the event to the next level. The same thing is evident in this video. As soon as the DJ cues the ‘Laila Main Laila’ song, the band begins playing the tune, and the baraatis get energized again. The band’s beat and the way they drum along with the song creates the perfect vibe for the guests. In the 24-second clip, the baraatis are seen dancing and grooving to the music. Many viewers are even considering booking this band for their own weddings.

Watching the band’s performance on ‘Laila Main Laila’ has won the hearts of users. Most of the comments are full of praise for the band. One user wrote, “Very hard, brother.” Another said, “Dancing at such a wedding must be a lot of fun.” A third user commented, “Brother, my heart is blooming.” A fourth user asked, “Brother, how can I get your number for booking?”

