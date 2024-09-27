Bangladeshi Fan Tiger Robi Alleges Assault By Kanpur Crowd, Police Refutes Claims

During the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, Bangladesh super fan Tiger Robi recently alleged that he was assaulted by a group of around 15 individuals on Friday.

Speaking to Indian express, Robi revealed, that the incident occurred just before lunch. Recounting the incident, he said “A section of the crowd had been abusing me since the morning. When lunch was announced, I started shouting the names of Najmul Shanto and Mominul Haque. A few people began to shove me, tried to tear my mascot (Tiger) and my flag, and when I resisted, they started hitting me.”

Police Refutes Claims

However, police refuted Robi claims, emphasising that he collapsed due to dehydration rather than an assault.

Speaking on the matter, ACP Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey revealed, “He collapsed due to dehydration. Police and medical staff quickly assisted him, and he was taken to the hospital. He is feeling better now. The speculation regarding an assault is completely unfounded; he was not attacked by any fan.”

Meanwhile, Robi was later escorted out of the stadium by police and taken to a hospital for further care