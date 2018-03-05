Maharashtra's Solapur follows strange criteria to find a perfect bride for the grooms in the district. As per reports, in Solapur, nearly 70,000 registered workers are working in the beedi factories. Thus, a woman with the perfect beedi rolling skills would no doubt help her family with the monthly earnings.

Well, if you think a girl who has exemplary cooking skill is the only requirement while finding a perfect bride, then you need to make yourselves aware of the perspective held by people in Maharashtra’s Solapur on the particular matter. As per reports in Times of India, the girls who know the art of ‘biddi rolling’ are considered as the ‘prospective brides’. As per reports, in Solapur, nearly 70,000 registered workers are working in the biddi factories. Thus, a woman with the perfect biddi rolling skills would no doubt help her family with the monthly earnings.

In Solapur, the biddi factories generate cards, which mention the workers’ skills and his/her daily outputs. These cards also include medical help, provident fund benefits and regular work. And, the woman with a maximum number of biddis rolled in a day on her card is considered as the best match for a groom. Also, it also facilitates the worker to land a government job. But, the job is not that easier as it looks. One has to roll the beedis with their bare hands and scissors and threads are the only ammunition available for the task. The workers have to first flatten the leaves require which is then followed by filling them up with tobacco.

As per reports, most of the workers in Solhapur do attend school but as there is still no guarantee of a job so they quit higher studies. Another fact that let women opt for the profession, as the girl who owns beedi card gets a husband who does not demand dowry. On the other hand, there are sugar factories too but the only problem is they do not employ women workers. Thus, it leaves them with the only option to roll biddis to make some earnings.

