In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old businessman from Bengaluru has been duped of almost rupees 60 lakh by a woman, whom he had met through a dating website. According to latest reports, the businessman had opened a profile of himself on the dating website, where he became friends with the woman bearing the user ID ‘Shompa76’ last year on July 18. The businessman had filed a case with the cyber crime police against the woman. Moreover, it has been heard that the woman had introduced herself as Arpita, who hails from Kolkata.

Moreover, it has been reported by a leading daily that the woman had introduced herself as Arpita from Kolkata. Reports say that both of them had exchanged Whatsapp numbers after a brief chat on the dating website and after some days the woman sought help from the businessman. In the context of her father being admitted to a hospital, Arpita sought Rs.30,000 from the businessman, which he transferred to her account. Again after a few days, the woman started requesting for more money. She told him that her father had been admitted to the BM Birla Heart Reseach centre at Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the businessman, whose identity is refrained from being disclosed said that between December 15, 2017 and January 23, 2018, he had transferred Rs 19 lakh to Rupali Mazumdar’s account, while Rs. 40.7 lakh to Kushan Majumdar’s account. Soon after that, the woman stopped answering his phone calls and messages. The businessman then became suspicious and realised that he has been cheated. He later went on to complain to the cyber crime police. However, a cyber crime police official said that in matrimonial and dating websites, cyber criminals pick aged or separated men/women looking for a relationship. They pose as rich entrepreneurs, manipulate the victims and steal their money.”

