Tuesday, October 29, 2024
we-woman
Bengaluru: IIT Graduate Remembers How A Delivery Agent Brightened Her Lonely Diwali

A delivery agent's simple Diwali wish transformed a lonely celebration for Bengaluru resident Surbhi Jain, highlighting the power of kindness.

Bengaluru: IIT Graduate Remembers How A Delivery Agent Brightened Her Lonely Diwali

In our fast-paced, app-driven world, small acts of kindness can easily slip under the radar. Yet, a touching story shared by Surbhi Jain, an IIT Bombay alumna and founder of the Neend App, has recently gained traction on social media, illustrating the profound impact of such moments. Jain’s recollection of a lonely Diwali five years ago has sparked conversations about empathy and connection during festive times.

Reflecting on that Diwali, Jain described her experience in Bengaluru, where she found herself alone as friends, flatmates, and colleagues returned home for the holiday. “Five years ago, I was in Bangalore for Diwali, and it was a truly sad and lonely day,” she recalled in her post on X (formerly Twitter). Without the company of loved ones, the festival felt emptier than ever.

Amidst her solitude, a small yet significant moment broke through her loneliness. “Home alone in a big society, the only person who wished me ‘Happy Diwali’ in person was Ramesh, the delivery guy who brought food along with a warm smile,” she shared. For Jain, Ramesh’s simple greeting served as a poignant reminder of the power of kindness, showing that even brief interactions can lighten a heavy heart.

MUST READ: Diwali 2024: Why Bengalis Worship Goddess Kali On Diwali?

Jain’s post resonated with many users, quickly gathering over 100,000 views and igniting a wave of reflections on the importance of recognizing those who brighten our lives, no matter how fleeting the encounter. One user expressed their own anticipation of a similar situation this Diwali, unable to return home due to work commitments. Others compared Jain’s experience to the heartwarming sentiment of staying at Hogwarts during Christmas, emphasizing a sense of shared understanding.

Many responses underscored the unique warmth inherent in Indian culture, where small gestures often leave a lasting impression. “This is what I love about our country,” one commenter noted. “We often forget to take a break and wish others well, but people like Ramesh remind us of what truly matters.”

Former delivery agents also chimed in, sharing their own experiences and the respect they have for gig workers. “Happy Diwali to all the gig workers!” one wrote, highlighting the camaraderie shared among those who work behind the scenes.

As Diwali approaches, Jain’s story serves as a timely reminder to appreciate those who bring light into our lives, whether they are friends, family, or even strangers performing their daily duties. It’s a call to action for all of us to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the individuals who contribute to our happiness, often in unnoticed ways.

In a world that sometimes feels disconnected, Jain’s experience illustrates that kindness—no matter how small—can create meaningful connections. As we celebrate this Diwali, let’s remember to extend a warm greeting or a heartfelt wish to those around us, nurturing the spirit of the festival in every interaction.

ALSO READ: Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Filed under

delivery agent story DIWALI 2024 heartwarming memories Indian culture
