Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Bengaluru Man Claims 111 Matches In 10 Minutes On Dating App, Sparks Debate Online

Bengaluru Man Claims 111 Matches In 10 Minutes On Dating App, Sparks Debate Online

A Bengaluru man claims he got 111 matches in 10 minutes on a dating app at the airport. His viral post sparks social media debate on dating algorithms.

Bengaluru Man Claims 111 Matches In 10 Minutes On Dating App, Sparks Debate Online


Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport witnessed an unusual viral moment after an X user, @kingofknowwhere, shared a screenshot claiming he secured 111 matches within just 10 minutes of using a dating app. Posted on March 2, 2025, his claim quickly went viral, igniting mixed reactions across social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

User’s Viral Claim: 111 Matches in Minutes

The screenshot, resembling the interface of popular dating apps Tinder or Bumble, displayed a “Chats” section with “Your Matches” listing the staggering number of 111 connections. However, Ankit, the user behind the post, concealed the profile pictures with emojis and humorously captioned the image: “10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need.”

Social Media Reacts: Praise, Doubt, and Jokes

The post quickly gained traction, racking up numerous likes and comments. While some users were amused, others expressed skepticism.

  • “99.99% would be scammers with fake accounts. Looks like they know his bank balance,” one user joked.
  • Another questioned, “111 matches! Is that even possible?”
  • A third user shared, “I once made ₹8 lakh selling mentorship for Bumble. It’s not about how you look but what you look like.”
  • One person speculated that changing dating preferences and swiping indiscriminately could inflate the match count.

Ankit Shares His Dating Strategy

Following the buzz, Ankit responded to skeptics, explaining that getting 100+ matches per hour is not unusual and that his own students achieve even higher numbers.

According to him, the key to boosting matches lies in:

  • Setting the age preference at 21+
  • Avoiding random swiping
  • Purchasing a premium membership
  • Only swiping on those who have already swiped right

Ankit claimed that this technique maintains the Elo rating (match probability) at 100%, increasing success on the platform.

His revelations have only fueled further debate about dating app algorithms, match inflation, and the authenticity of online dating experiences.

ALSO READ: Watch | Viral Video Of Mom And Son On Instagram Sparks Debate As Netizens Call It ‘Unsettling’

Filed under

Bengaluru dating app matches dating app Tinder viral post

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Alert! Two Giant Asteroids To Pass Close To Earth On March 4 – NASA Tracking Their Path

Alert! Two Giant Asteroids To Pass Close To Earth On March 4 – NASA Tracking...

Cincinnati Bengals Release Veteran Guard Alex Cappa, Create $8 Million In Cap Space

Cincinnati Bengals Release Veteran Guard Alex Cappa, Create $8 Million In Cap Space

Nepal And India Ink MoU To Boost WASH Sector Development

Nepal And India Ink MoU To Boost WASH Sector Development

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Resigns Amid Investigation into Personal Conduct

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Resigns Amid Investigation into Personal Conduct

Watch | Major Power Outage At Baltimore-Washington International Airport Causes Flight Disruptions

Watch | Major Power Outage At Baltimore-Washington International Airport Causes Flight Disruptions

Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard