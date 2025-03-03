Bengaluru Man Claims 111 Matches In 10 Minutes On Dating App, Sparks Debate Online

A Bengaluru man claims he got 111 matches in 10 minutes on a dating app at the airport. His viral post sparks social media debate on dating algorithms.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport witnessed an unusual viral moment after an X user, @kingofknowwhere, shared a screenshot claiming he secured 111 matches within just 10 minutes of using a dating app. Posted on March 2, 2025, his claim quickly went viral, igniting mixed reactions across social media.

10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need. pic.twitter.com/P5MAKs5s3O — Ankit (@kingofknowwhere) March 2, 2025

User’s Viral Claim: 111 Matches in Minutes

The screenshot, resembling the interface of popular dating apps Tinder or Bumble, displayed a “Chats” section with “Your Matches” listing the staggering number of 111 connections. However, Ankit, the user behind the post, concealed the profile pictures with emojis and humorously captioned the image: “10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need.”

Social Media Reacts: Praise, Doubt, and Jokes

The post quickly gained traction, racking up numerous likes and comments. While some users were amused, others expressed skepticism.

“99.99% would be scammers with fake accounts. Looks like they know his bank balance,” one user joked.

Another questioned, “111 matches! Is that even possible?”

A third user shared, “I once made ₹8 lakh selling mentorship for Bumble. It’s not about how you look but what you look like.”

One person speculated that changing dating preferences and swiping indiscriminately could inflate the match count.

Ankit Shares His Dating Strategy

Following the buzz, Ankit responded to skeptics, explaining that getting 100+ matches per hour is not unusual and that his own students achieve even higher numbers.

According to him, the key to boosting matches lies in:

Setting the age preference at 21+

Avoiding random swiping

Purchasing a premium membership

Only swiping on those who have already swiped right

Ankit claimed that this technique maintains the Elo rating (match probability) at 100%, increasing success on the platform.

His revelations have only fueled further debate about dating app algorithms, match inflation, and the authenticity of online dating experiences.

