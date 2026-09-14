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Home > Offbeat News > Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth

Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth

The video showing a man and woman sharing an intimate moment inside a Metro coach originally surfaced in 2024 and has now resurfaced online.

Old 2024 Footage Resurfaces Amid Searches for Fresh Clip (Image: X)
Old 2024 Footage Resurfaces Amid Searches for Fresh Clip (Image: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-14 18:34 IST

A video being widely searched and circulated online as the latest “Bengaluru Metro viral video” is not new footage. The clip showing a man and a woman standing close to each other inside a Bengaluru Metro coach is from 2024 and has resurfaced on social media. The renewed circulation of the video has prompted fresh searches and discussions online, with several users apparently treating the footage as a recent incident.

What Does Bengaluru Metro Viral Video Show?

The footage shows a man and a woman inside a Metro coach, appearing to share an intimate moment while other passengers are present. The video was originally shared on social media in 2024, with the person who posted it questioning the conduct of the couple and seeking action from the authorities. The resurfaced clip has once again attracted attention as searches for “Bengaluru Metro viral video” gain momentum.

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Bengaluru Police Had Responded in 2024

When the video originally emerged, Bengaluru Police reportedly responded to the social media post. Police asked the person who had uploaded the footage to share further details privately so that the matter could be looked into. However, the current circulation of the same footage does not indicate that a new incident has taken place. The video being shared now appears to be the same clip that surfaced in 2024.

What Are the Rules Inside Metro Trains?

Like other public transport systems, Metro authorities have rules governing passenger behaviour and appropriate conduct inside trains and stations. Passengers are expected to maintain public decorum and follow the rules while travelling. Any action by authorities in connection with a particular incident would depend on the circumstances and available evidence. As the old video resurfaces, social media users should be cautious about presenting it as a fresh incident. The footage currently circulating dates back to 2024 and is not evidence of a new Bengaluru Metro incident.
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Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth
Tags: Bengaluru Metro 2024 videoBengaluru Metro couple videoBengaluru Metro intimate videoBengaluru Metro videoBengaluru Metro viral clipBengaluru Metro viral videoold Bengaluru Metro footage

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Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth

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Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth
Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth
Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth
Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth
Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Fresh Incident or Old Footage? Here’s The Truth

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