A video that is circulating on social media of a professor suggesting to a female student within a classroom in a private medical college in T. Begur, Nelamangala, Bengaluru has sparked a buzz. It is said that the incident took place on March 26 and concerned Professor Abdul Mohammad and a female student. Students capture video footage of the professor openly stating he is in love with the student in the middle of a lecture, which results in an awkward classroom environment. Awkwardly, it is reported that he had also brought a carton of chocolates and made somebody distribute them to the students.

Bengaluru T Begur Medical College Classroom Erupts After Professor’s Love Proposal Backfires, Gets Thrashed With Slippers — Watch Viral Video

In the recollections of the people who were there, the girl student rejected the suggestion as soon as it was tabled. The professor supposedly interrogated her, demanding that she had been interested in him in the past and put up CCTV footage to prove it. When the student demanded to view the footage, the professor also allegedly attempted to step aside and say that the situation should be addressed later, according to TOI report. The tension grew very fast in this exchange, as the student slapped the professor with her sandal. Other students were said to have joined in, attacking and physically assaulting the professor with slippers, making the argument in the classroom a scuffle recorded on video. The actual cause of the events is still being checked.









Nelamangala Rural Police have now noticed the incident and are said to be enquiring with the college administration. But not a single complaint has been lodged yet and police have stated that they would take further action only after complaints are received. There are also counter complaints that may emerge as a result of the incident. There is no official statement of what the college administration has to say and it is likely that further clarity is to be expected as the police proceed with their own investigation of the case. The viral video has created controversies regarding classroom behavior, professionalism, and student safety, as it shows the severity of this in educational facilities.

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