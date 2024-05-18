Bengaluru Woman Falls Victim To Rs 18 Lakh Scratch Card Scam: What It Is And How to Protect Yourself

A 45-year-old woman from Bengaluru recently fell victim to a scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh. The scam, which involved convincing her that she had won Rs 15.51 lakh from a fake scratch card, underscores the need for caution when dealing with such offers.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the woman received a scratch card, purportedly from the online shopping website Mesh. Along with the card was a letter containing contact details. Upon scratching the card, she was led to believe she had won Rs 15.51 lakh. Following the instructions in the letter, she contacted the provided number, where she was asked to submit her ID proofs.

The scammer explained that due to the illegality of lotteries and lucky draws in Karnataka, she would not receive 4 percent of the lottery amount and would also need to pay a 30 percent tax to claim the rest. Consequently, she transferred Rs 18 lakh to cover these supposed fees and taxes. It was only later that she realized she had been duped.

Understanding Scratch Card Scams

Scratch card scams trick individuals into believing they have won a prize from a fake or misleading scratch card. Scammers employ several tactics:

Fake Scratch Cards: These cards appear legitimate but are designed to always display a “winning” symbol. Victims are then asked to pay a fee or provide personal information to claim their prize, which never materializes.

Unexpected Scratch Cards: These might arrive by mail or be attached to another product, promising a significant win. Like fake scratch cards, they aim to steal money or personal information.

Advance-Fee Scams: Scammers might claim you’ve won a prize but require an upfront payment for “processing fees” or taxes. This classic scam results in the victim losing the money they send without ever receiving any winnings.

How to Protect Yourself from Scratch Card Scams

To avoid falling victim to scratch card scams, consider the following tips:

Be Skeptical of Unexpected Scratch Cards: If you receive a scratch card out of the blue, especially through the mail or attached to another product, it’s likely a scam.

No Fees for Legitimate Winnings: Genuine lotteries and promotions do not require you to pay any fees to claim your prize.

Verify with the Company: If you’re unsure about a scratch card’s legitimacy, contact the company directly. Legitimate companies will provide clear information about their promotions and prize claims.

Protect Personal Information: Never share personal details, such as bank account information or social security numbers, to claim a scratch card prize.

Report Scams: If you encounter a scratch card scam, report it to the relevant authorities to help prevent others from falling victim.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of vigilance when dealing with unexpected offers and the necessity of safeguarding personal and financial information.

