Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Best April Fool’s Day Prank One Can Try On Others, Check Here

Embracing the spirit of April Fool’s Day, many are preparing to trick their friends and family today. Though it may feel like a modern custom, its origins trace back to the 16th century.

Best April Fool's Day Prank One Can Try On Others, Check Here


April 1, is marked as the April Fool’s Day, that is celebrated across the world. To make this day hilarious and fun, here are some of the best April Fool’s Day pranks you can try to prank your friends, family, or colleagues in a fun and harmless way:

1. Fake Mobile Recharge Scam

Tell your friend that you accidentally recharged their phone with ₹10,000 instead of ₹100. Pretend to panic and ask them to send the money back via UPI immediately. Watch them freak out before you reveal it’s a joke!

2. The Frozen Screen Prank

Take a screenshot of your friend’s phone home screen and set it as their wallpaper. Then, hide all the actual app icons. They’ll keep tapping on their phone, wondering why nothing is working!

3. The Fake Job Offer Prank

If your friend is job-hunting, send them a fake email from a top company offering them a high-paying job. Use a funny designation like “Chief Chai Officer” or “Senior Meme Consultant.” Let them celebrate before revealing it’s an April Fool’s joke!

4. Auto-Correct Mayhem

Change common words in your friend’s phone dictionary to something ridiculous. For example, replace “Yes” with “I love bhindi” or “No” with “I worship paneer.” Watch them struggle with their texts all day!

5. Flip the Light Switch Prank

Take a piece of transparent tape and stick it over the light switch or TV remote sensor. No matter how much they try, the light won’t turn on, and they’ll get frustrated!

6. The Fake Online Sale Prank

Tell your friend that Flipkart or Amazon is offering iPhones at ₹5,000 for one hour only. Watch them scramble to find the deal while you sit back and enjoy the chaos!

Also Read: April Fool’s Day: A Global Tradition Of Hilarious Pranks And Trickery

