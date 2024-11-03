Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat Train Services To Start Two Hours Early Today

Namo Bharat train services will begin two hours earlier today, starting at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am, in celebration of Bhai Dooj, as announced by the NCRTC.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat Train Services To Start Two Hours Early Today

Namo Bharat train services will begin two hours earlier today, starting at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am, in celebration of Bhai Dooj, as announced by the NCRTC. To accommodate the expected increase in passenger numbers, trains will operate with heightened frequency throughout the day, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience.

The early service will run until 10 pm, and typically, Namo Bharat trains operate from 6 am Monday through Saturday and from 8 am on Sundays. The first 17-kilometer section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 of last year, followed by another 17-kilometer segment between Duhai and Modinagar North on March 6, and the opening of Meerut South RRTS Station on August 18.

Currently, the Namo Bharat services cover a 42-kilometer stretch with nine stations. This corridor will expand to 54 kilometers with the upcoming Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, including important stops like Anand Vihar. Once the full 82-kilometer corridor is completed by June 2025, travelers will be able to journey from Delhi to Meerut in under an hour, significantly improving regional connectivity and the overall commuter experience.

Bhai Dooj 2024 bhaiya dooj Namo Bharat Train Narendra Modi NCRTC Train Timing
