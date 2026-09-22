Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online? The Viral Storm That Left The Actress Facing Brutal Trolling

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh was at the centre of controversy after her alleged viral mms video leaked; the controversy emerged on the internet in 2022. The viral video sparked speculation as several users started claiming that the woman seen in the video was actress Akshara Singh.

However, there was no verified evidence establishing Akshara Singh’s presence in the video. Despite that, the alleged clip triggered trolling and a wave of online discussions around the actress.

Akshara Singh Viral MMS Video Leaked Had Gone Viral Online

The alleged intimate video showed a woman getting close to a man. Some social media users claimed that she resembled Akshara Singh and began sharing the clip using the actress’s name. The claims were never authenticated. Akshara’s fans also defended her and questioned why an unverified video was being linked to the actress.

The controversy came after similar alleged MMS videos involving other entertainment personalities had circulated online. Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora had faced comparable claims, while singer Shilpi Raj had also been caught up in an alleged MMS controversy. Anjali had denied being the woman in the viral clip and said that the controversy had deeply affected her family.

Akshara Singh’s Old Crying Video Also Resurfaced

Amid the MMS controversy, an older video of Akshara Singh crying and speaking about the Bhojpuri industry also resurfaced. The video was more than two years old and was not evidence of the alleged MMS controversy. It showed Akshara responding to criticism and speaking about what she described as the “cheap mentality” within parts of the Bhojpuri industry.

She had questioned why Bhojpuri cinema was often associated with such controversies.

“What makes the Bhojpuri industry the only one suffused with filth? Where does all this cheapness come from?” she asked.

Akshara also spoke about the existence of several regional film industries, including Punjabi cinema, South Indian cinema and Bollywood. She questioned the practice of artists allegedly trying to pull each other down.

What Was The Truth Behind The Viral Akshara Singh Video?

The key detail was that Akshara Singh’s presence in the alleged MMS was never established. The viral claims were based largely on social media speculation. An old video uploaded by the YouTube channel Moz Music Bhojpuri on September 13, 2022, also resurfaced during the controversy with disrespectful titles involving the actress.

The MMS claims and the resurfaced crying video therefore became part of a larger wave of online speculation surrounding Akshara Singh at the time. On the work front, Akshara had appeared on Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She later continued to feature in Bhojpuri music videos and other projects.