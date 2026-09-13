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Home > Offbeat News > Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj is once again in the spotlight after reports of an alleged private video surfaced online. Here’s what is known about the controversy and her career.

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 19:59 IST

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj has recently been trending on social media for reasons unrelated to her music. Reports claimed that an alleged private video involving the singer had surfaced online. The video reportedly showed a woman resembling Shilpi Raj with a man. Another person was allegedly recording the footage. However, the identities of the people seen in the video have not been independently verified.

Following the controversy, reports said that Shilpi Raj appealed to people not to share the alleged video. She also reportedly addressed the controversy and denied that the woman shown in the footage was her. The incident has once again raised concerns over the circulation of private videos on social media.

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Shilpi Raj MMS Viral Video: Who Is She?

Shilpi Raj is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri music industry. She is recognised for her energetic songs and performances. The singer was reportedly born and raised in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. She came from a modest family and developed an interest in singing during her school years.

Shilpi began her professional music career around 2017. She later worked with several leading Bhojpuri stars, including Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. Over the years, her songs have gained a strong following among Bhojpuri music fans. Her frequent appearances in music videos have also helped her build a sizeable audience online.

Shilpi Raj’s Career And Rise To Fame

Shilpi Raj reportedly participated in singing programmes before entering the Bhojpuri music industry professionally. Her career gradually grew as she collaborated with established singers and actors. Her songs became popular across YouTube and social media platforms.

Her energetic screen presence and distinctive voice have become an important part of her public image.

Shilpi Raj MMS Leaked Viral Video: What Is Known About Her Personal Life?

Shilpi Raj’s personal life has also attracted attention over the years. Reports have previously linked her with former manager Vivek Patel. According to reports, the two were in a relationship for around three years before parting ways. Shilpi had reportedly made allegations against Patel, including claims of physical abuse and financial disputes. These allegations were personal claims and should not be treated as independently established facts. Reports have also suggested that the singer is currently single.

Shilpi Raj’s Net Worth And Earnings

Several online reports have claimed that Shilpi Raj earns a substantial amount from songs, performances, promotions and advertisements. Some reports have estimated her fee per song at around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Her alleged net worth has also been reported in the range of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

However, these figures have not been independently confirmed and should be treated as estimates. For now, the alleged private-video controversy has pushed Shilpi Raj back into the spotlight, even as her music remains the main part of her career.

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Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions
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Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

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Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

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Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions
Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions
Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions
Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions
Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

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