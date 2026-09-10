Bigg Boss 20: Did Qazi Touqeer Really Want To See Amrapali Dubey Wearing A Saree? Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bhabhi’ Remark Goes Viral – WATCH

Bigg Boss 20: A seemingly light-hearted moment involving Amrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij has caught viewers’ attention after Mahhi made a remark about Qazi wanting to see Amrapali wearing a saree. However, the context of the exchange is important, as the comment came from Mahhi and was presented as a joke, rather than something Qazi himself said.

The moment unfolded inside the Bigg Boss 20 house when Amrapali was getting ready and Qazi was asked to leave the area. What followed was a playful comment from Mahhi that quickly became a talking point among viewers.

What happened between Amrapali Dubey and Qazi Touqeer?

According to reports from the episode, Amrapali Dubey was changing and indicated that Qazi Touqeer should leave the area. Mahhi Vij helped communicate the situation, after which Qazi left. It was after Qazi had gone that Mahhi made the remark that caught attention. She joked that Qazi did not want to leave because he wanted to see Amrapali wearing a saree. The comment soon became a talking point online, with some viewers interpreting it differently because of the context in which it was made.

However, it is important to clarify that there is no indication that Qazi himself said he wanted to watch Amrapali change or that he made such a request. The line about him wanting to see her in a saree came from Mahhi Vij as a joke.

Watch the viral video

Amrapali called out Mahi for Demeaning Bhabhis and took a strong stand. She’s truly one of the strongest women in this house! 🔥👏

#BB20 #AmrapaliDubey #Biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/neh4K7zqEo — Rishi Rajpal (@Rishirajpal101) September 9, 2026

Why did Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bhabhi’ remark become a talking point?

The situation did not end with the saree joke. Amrapali later expressed concern about Mahhi repeatedly using the term “Bhabhi” in this context.

For Amrapali, the word carries a certain cultural significance, particularly within the Bhojpuri community. She appeared worried that the joke could be misunderstood by viewers and fans who attach a respectful meaning to the term.

The conversation subsequently turned into a discussion about Bhojpuri culture and how certain words or relationships are perceived. Mahhi acknowledged that she understood the cultural meaning of “Bhabhi” and indicated that her comments were made in a light-hearted manner.

Did Qazi Touqeer actually say he wanted to see Amrapali in a saree?

No such statement from Qazi has been reported.

This is the key distinction in the viral moment. The claim that Qazi wanted to see Amrapali wearing a saree was part of Mahhi Vij’s teasing remark after he had left the area.

Therefore, it would be inaccurate to report it as a confirmed statement or intention from Qazi. The episode instead shows how a casual joke inside the Bigg Boss house quickly turned into a larger conversation once viewers picked up on the comment.

Amrapali Dubey and Qazi Touqeer’s equation inside Bigg Boss 20

Amrapali and Qazi have already been involved in several tense and humorous moments since entering the reality show. The latest episode also featured an argument between the two during the captaincy task, adding to the growing drama inside the house.

Qazi, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the contestants attracting considerable attention in the early days of Bigg Boss 20. His antics and interactions with other housemates have already become a regular part of the show’s online conversation.

The saree episode, therefore, has become another viral moment from the season, but the context remains crucial: Mahhi Vij made the remark as a joke, and there is no confirmed evidence that Qazi Touqeer himself wanted to watch Amrapali Dubey change or wear a saree.