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Home > Offbeat News > Bigg Boss ‘Leaked Video’ Goes Viral Again? What Really Happened Between Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid

Bigg Boss ‘Leaked Video’ Goes Viral Again? What Really Happened Between Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid’s 30-second Bigg Boss OTT 2 kiss is going viral again. Here’s what really happened and why calling it a private leaked video is misleading.

Bigg Boss Private Video
Bigg Boss Private Video

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 19:37 IST

Bigg Boss Leaked Video: There is one viral video related to Bigg Boss where Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid have been seen kissing, which has made the news yet again after some time.

Some people think it is an official video of Bigg Boss which got leaked somewhere, which is not true. This video is actually a task which had been done inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in 2023.

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What Happened In The Bigg Boss Viral Video?

In the course of the activity, Avinash Sachdev dared Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid to kiss. They accepted the dare and kissed each other for 30 seconds; within a fraction of seconds, the scene became the most discussed highlight of the season. The video immediately became viral both inside and outside of the show.

Was It Really A Bigg Boss Private Video?

No. In spite of the fact that the video clip was circulated by some individuals as a Bigg Boss private video, it should be noted that this kiss was not taken secretly nor did it leak out of a private place. This fact is essential since the viral video was actually broadcast content and not a leak at all.

What Did Akanksha Puri Say About The Kiss?

Akanksha further added that she had no regrets in carrying out the assignment. This is because according to her, the kiss was just one part of the game and she would have done the assignment regardless of who else was selected apart from Jad.

On the other hand, Akanksha said that she felt Jad had made the kiss more personal than what she wanted. Akanksha argued that the kiss was a mutual affair and differentiated it from any other physical activity carried out unwillingly.

How Did Jad Hadid React?

Jad’s comments after the kiss also became controversial. He discussed the moment with other housemates and suggested that the kiss itself did not mean anything romantically to him. His comments added another layer to an already heavily debated incident.

Why Did The Kiss Create Such A Big Controversy?

The kiss was an anomaly in the Bigg Boss series and created a lot of controversy among the viewers. The controversy was settled when Salman Khan talked about it in Weekend Ka Vaar and apologized to the viewers for airing such material.

Years later, videos from the scene keep appearing on the Internet; however, they are always taken out of context. This means that even though one can use Bigg Boss viral video or Bigg Boss private video to find more information about the couple, one needs to understand that they were just taking part in a televised task.

ALSO READ:  Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?

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Bigg Boss ‘Leaked Video’ Goes Viral Again? What Really Happened Between Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid

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Bigg Boss ‘Leaked Video’ Goes Viral Again? What Really Happened Between Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid

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Bigg Boss ‘Leaked Video’ Goes Viral Again? What Really Happened Between Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid
Bigg Boss ‘Leaked Video’ Goes Viral Again? What Really Happened Between Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid
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