Thursday, December 19, 2024
Bihar Class 9 Student Found Rs 88 Crore In His Bank Account. Here’s What Happened Next

The investigation into the matter is still underway. Authorities are working to uncover the cause of the error and identify those responsible for the fraudulent activity. Meanwhile, the bank continues to investigate how this massive amount ended up in Saif's account.

Bihar Class 9 Student Found Rs 88 Crore In His Bank Account. Here’s What Happened Next

In a bizarre turn of events, a routine bank transaction became a shocking windfall for a student in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Saif Ali, a Class 9 student, went to a local cyber cafe to withdraw Rs 500 from his bank account. However, upon checking his balance, he was stunned to see an astonishing Rs 87.65 crore instead.

Initial Shock and Vanishing Funds

Both Saif and the cyber cafe owner were left in disbelief. Thinking it was a mistake, they rechecked the account, but the balance remained the same. Saif rushed home to inform his mother, and they visited a Customer Service Point (CSP) to get a bank statement. But when they returned to check, the massive sum had vanished, leaving just Rs 532 in the account. The bank immediately froze his account.

Saif and his family quickly reported the incident to the bank. Bank officials confirmed that the large sum had disappeared, and they restored the account to its original balance. North Bihar Gramin Bank has now launched an internal investigation to understand how such a huge sum was mistakenly credited to Saif’s account. However, no clear explanation has been provided, and the responsible party remains unidentified.

Cyber Fraud Suspected

Authorities suspect that cyber fraud may be behind this strange incident. Seema Devi, a Cyber DSP, noted that fraudulent transactions like this are not uncommon, suggesting that hackers could have exploited Saif’s account, causing the erroneous deposit. Despite the unusual circumstances, Saif and his family have not yet filed a formal complaint with the cyber police.

The investigation into the matter is still underway. Authorities are working to uncover the cause of the error and identify those responsible for the fraudulent activity. Meanwhile, the bank continues to investigate how this massive amount ended up in Saif’s account.

Bihar student bank account incident

