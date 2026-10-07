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Home > Offbeat News > Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch

Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch

A Bihar farmer struggling with a shortage of agricultural workers found an unusual solution when his friends agreed to plant paddy only after he arranged live orchestra entertainment beside the field.

Friends refused to plant paddy until he hired a dancer in Bihar (Photo: Instagram)
Friends refused to plant paddy until he hired a dancer in Bihar (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 10:21 IST

A shortage of farm labourers nearly put a Bihar farmer’s paddy crop at risk. But instead of giving up, the young farmer struck an unusual deal with his friends: they would help him plant the rice saplings, but only if he arranged live entertainment beside the field. The unusual arrangement unfolded in Purnea district during the busy agricultural season. With the deadline for plantation approaching and workers difficult to find, the farmer turned to his group of friends for help. Their condition, however, was anything but ordinary.

Friends Agree To Work, But Demand Orchestra In The Paddy Field

The farmer reportedly accepted the challenge and arranged an orchestra group with a dancer. A temporary bamboo stage was set up along the edge of the waterlogged field. As the music began, the young men stepped into the muddy field and started transplanting rice saplings.

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A video of the scene shows the dancer performing energetic routines on the makeshift stage while the men continue working ankle-deep in mud. What would normally be a routine and labour-intensive agricultural task quickly turned into an unusual village spectacle.

Dancer Performs As Young Men Work In Mud

The footage soon made its way across Instagram, X and YouTube, where it attracted widespread attention. The unusual combination of farming, music and entertainment left many viewers amused. Several users joked about the arrangement, with some calling it “peak Desi friendship”.

Others quipped that “true friends don’t demand money; they demand pure entertainment.”

The video also prompted discussion about the changing ways in which rural communities deal with labour shortages during demanding agricultural periods.

Viral Bihar Video Sparks Praise And Debate Online

While much of the reaction remained humorous, some viewers praised the farmer’s quick thinking. They said the arrangement helped him get the work done while turning the farm activity into a lively gathering. At the same time, a few commenters questioned the growing popularity of orchestra dancers at casual events in rural Bihar.

Despite the debate, the video’s central moment remained the same: a farmer facing a shortage of workers, a group of friends demanding entertainment, and a paddy field that briefly became an unlikely stage for both farming and music.

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Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch
Tags: biharbihar newsbihar viral videofarmerhome-hero-pos-2newsPurnea Newstrending newsviral video

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Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch

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Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch

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Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch
Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch
Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch
Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch
Bihar Farmer Asked Friends To Plant Paddy, They Agreed Only After He Arranged An Orchestra Dance Show, ‘Desi Friendship’ Video Goes Viral – Watch

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