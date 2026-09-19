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Home > Offbeat News > Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral

Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral

Bihar Police Viral MMS case: Two Siwan cops were suspended after a video allegedly showing them in compromising positions went viral on social media.

Two Siwan cops suspended after alleged compromising video goes viral (Image: X)
Two Siwan cops suspended after alleged compromising video goes viral (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 10:49 IST

Four months after a video allegedly showing a sub-inspector and a woman constable in compromising positions went viral, the Bihar Police Viral MMS case in Siwan continues to draw attention. The two police personnel were suspended soon after the clip surfaced, with the action ordered by Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha. A departmental investigation was also launched to examine the video and the circumstances surrounding it.

The Bihar Police Viral MMS case came into focus after the video spread widely on social media and drew the attention of the public as well as senior police authorities. The department said such conduct is not acceptable and raised concerns over discipline and behaviour within the force.

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Bihar Police Viral MMS case triggers departmental action in Siwan

According to a report by Latestly, Jha confirmed the suspension of both personnel, citing an alleged violation of departmental behaviour and discipline. The Bihar Police Viral MMS investigation is also examining whether the video is genuine and looking into the circumstances in which it was filmed.

Preliminary findings reportedly indicate that the incident took place in the area where the two officers had been deployed. However, further details were still being verified as part of the departmental probe.

Bihar Police Viral MMS probe focuses on discipline and accountability

A statement has been issued by the police department that strong actions will be taken according to the results of the investigation. In light of the Bihar Police Viral MMS case, an internal investigation is being carried out on their end, which is emphasizing accountability and measures that could prevent future cases of this nature from taking place.

This video has not only created controversy in the Bihar Police Department but has also brought into focus the issues of professionalism among government officials and the effect this kind of material can have on public offices.

Bihar Police Viral MMS case remains under investigation months later

While the initial response was swift, the Bihar Police Viral MMS case is being revisited today as the video and the action against the two personnel continue to circulate online. The suspensions remain tied to the departmental proceedings, while the legitimacy of the video and the full circumstances surrounding its filming are part of the investigation.

Also Read: Umair Viral Video 7:11: Pakistani Leaked MMS Searches Surge On Social Media, Here’s The Truth    

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Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral
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Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral
Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral
Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral
Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral
Bihar Police Viral MMS: Leaked Video Of Siwan Sub-Inspector And Woman Constable In Objectionable Position Goes Viral

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