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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH

‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH

The video immediately went viral on social media, with a significant portion of the users showing worries about professional conduct in educational environments.

‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Bihar Professor And Female Student Seen Touching While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Bihar; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH (Image Credit: X)
‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Bihar Professor And Female Student Seen Touching While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Bihar; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 9, 2026 14:46:25 IST

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‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH

A video of a professor of a university in Bihar, Purnia district, and his student eating at a restaurant has gone viral on social media. The two are depicted as sharing a plate of dosa in the clip and this has elicited a lot of debate on social media. The images, and some of the related pictures, have cast doubts on the audience on the type of relationship and whether it is acceptable to be that close between a teacher and a student. 

‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Bihar Professor And Female Student Seen Touching While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Bihar; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH

The event immediately spread on social media, with a significant portion of the users showing worries about professional conduct in educational environments. There were those users of social media who condemned the behaviour terming it unsuitable to a teacher-student relationship and some who encouraged people against rushing to conclusions without all the facts. The controversy has brought out the narrow boundary between individualism and institutional morality, particularly in places where there is authority and mentorship. 



The university officials heard about the viral post after the commotion and commissioned an investigation on the case. According to the officials, the identity of the video and the complete context of the video is not proved yet; however, the image of the institution and code of conduct should be preserved. The student groups too responded violently with some of them staging protests and insisting that stern measures should be taken in case any mischief is proven.  As the case unfolds, the police would look into every facet of the case before conclusions could be reached. The event has once again highlighted the speed at which viral content can impact the general opinion and catalyze institutional response. It also highlights the need to be professional in the teaching environment, but at the same time, to make judgments on the basis of facts proven but not assumptions going round the internet.

Also Read: On Camera: Priest Appears To Pour Boiling Milk On Kids As Part Of ‘Sacred Ritual’; Internet Loses Calm, Calls It ‘Inhumane’

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‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH

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‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH

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‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH
‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH
‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH
‘Clearly Dosa Was Not The Reason’: Female Student Seen Touching Bihar Professor’s Thigh While Sharing Meal From Same Plate In Purnia; Viral Video Sparks Reactions – WATCH

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