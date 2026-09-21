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Home > Offbeat News > Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

A Bijnor viral MMS case has emerged after police reportedly found around 200 private videos of couples on a restaurant worker’s phone. Here’s what happened.

Bijnor MMS Video
Bijnor MMS Video

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 21:21 IST

Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: A disturbing viral MMS controversy in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has raised questions about privacy after police reportedly recovered around 200 private videos of couples from the mobile phone of a restaurant worker.

The videos were allegedly recorded without the knowledge or consent of the people involved. The case came to light after police received information about the circulation of private clips online. The incident has since triggered an investigation into how the videos were recorded, stored and allegedly shared.

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Bijnor Viral MMS: What Happened At The Restaurant?

According to reports, the videos were allegedly recorded at a restaurant in Bijnor, where couples had visited for private meetings. A restaurant employee has been accused of secretly recording them. Police reportedly recovered around 200 videos from the employee’s phone during the investigation.

The discovery raised concerns over whether customers were being recorded without their knowledge and whether the recordings were subsequently being circulated through social media or messaging platforms. The allegations are part of an ongoing investigation, and the identity of people appearing in the videos has not been publicly disclosed.

Bijnor Viral Video: How Were The 200 Private Clips Discovered?

The case reportedly came to light after information about the alleged private recordings reached the authorities. Police then investigated the matter and examined the employee’s phone. The discovery of approximately 200 videos suggested that the alleged recording was not an isolated incident.

Authorities are also looking into how the videos were created and whether anyone else was involved in recording, storing or distributing them. The case has drawn attention because the alleged victims were reportedly recorded in situations where they had an expectation of privacy.

Bijnor MMS Case: Were The Private Videos Shared Online?

Reports surrounding the case have claimed that some of the private recordings were circulated online, adding another layer to the investigation. However, details about exactly which videos were shared, how widely they spread and who may have distributed them have not been independently established in full.

People appearing in such recordings should not be identified based on social-media claims. Sharing or forwarding intimate material without consent can also cause further harm to the people involved. For that reason, the alleged videos themselves should not be searched for, downloaded or redistributed.

Bijnor Viral Video: What Action Was Taken?

Police have initiated an investigation into the alleged secret recordings and the handling of the videos. The restaurant employee is at the centre of the allegations, while authorities are examining the wider circumstances surrounding the recordings.

The case also highlights the privacy risks faced by people using hotels, restaurants and other establishments where hidden cameras or unauthorised recording devices can potentially be misused. As the investigation continues, further details about the accused, the alleged circulation of the videos and possible legal action are expected to emerge.

ALSO READ: Kajal Kumari MMS Video Resurfaces On Social Media, Sparks Online Buzz

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Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

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Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

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Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

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Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?
Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?
Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?
Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?
Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

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