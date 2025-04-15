Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage While Riding A Motorcycle

While some users saw the video as a hilarious example of Indian "jugaad" or creative problem-solving, others pointed out serious child safety risks.

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage While Riding A Motorcycle

A man was seen riding a bike with two boys seated in a poultry cage


In a bizarre yet entertaining scene that has left the internet buzzing, a Telugu rapper shared an Instagram video of a man riding a motorcycle with two children sitting inside a poultry cage attached to the back.

The video, uploaded by rapper Roll Rida, shows the children calmly seated in the crate as the bike cruises through traffic—replacing chickens with cheerful passengers.

The footage was captured in Bandlaguda, Nagole (Telangana), near the rapper’s home, as he told HT.com. The clip has since amassed over 3.3 million views, drawing a wave of reactions ranging from laughter to deep concern.

 

Internet Divided Over Safety vs. Innovation

While some users saw the video as a hilarious example of Indian “jugaad” or creative problem-solving, others pointed out serious child safety risks.

One user jokingly wrote, “Innovation level: Telugu dad!”, while another quipped, “Only in India will you see such jugaad!” Others playfully dubbed it a “mobile daycare on wheels.”

Concern Grows Over Risky Parenting

Despite the humor, many expressed genuine concern. One user commented, “This might seem funny, but it’s extremely dangerous!” Another added, “If something happens, who will take responsibility?” The lack of helmets and proper seating arrangements sparked debate about reckless parenting and road safety.

Interestingly, several viewers were impressed by how relaxed the children looked in the crate. One user remarked, “These kids seem more at ease than those in overcrowded school vans,” while another joked, “Better airflow than most buses!”

Reactions to the video were truly mixed. Comments ranged from amused takes like, “Only in India you’ll find this level of creativity,” to conflicted sentiments such as, “I don’t know whether to laugh or worry.”

The clip has clearly struck a chord with audiences—offering both entertainment and a serious conversation on child safety and innovation in Indian transport culture.

Filed under

kids poultry cage Latest viral video Telangana video

