Blinkit’s Coconut Water Delivery Bag Illustration Sparks Online Meme Storm And Mixed Reactions

In the latest wave of viral online content, Blinkit, the instant delivery platform, found itself at the center of internet humour and debate. A quirky illustration on one of its paper delivery bags showing a man and a woman romantically sharing coconut water through the same straw caught netizens’ attention after a Reddit user posted the photo with the caption, “Beat the heat, Blinkit style.”

Internet Divided Over the Design

While some found the drawing adorable and summery, others were confused, amused, or even grossed out by the shared straw symbolism. “I will never ever do this weird s**t with anyone, what is even the point of this, eww,” commented one user.

Another chimed in sarcastically, “Creative head be like – Kuch zyada hi creative ho gye ye toh” (they’ve gone a bit too creative now).

कुछ भी 👇😡#Blinkit Really? You call it creativity? Advertisement · Scroll to continue To me, it is DISGUSTING #Delivery #Viral pic.twitter.com/iv4uEDqxd1 — Mamta Painuly Kale (@mamta_kale) May 16, 2025

The humour didn’t stop there single people felt personally attacked, with one asking:

“Single log nariyal pani pina chor dein?” (Should single people stop drinking coconut water now?)

Blinkit what is this behaviour ??? pic.twitter.com/69Wb0xNeTB — Prachi (@prachii_615) May 12, 2025

Is It Just Illustration or a Cultural Meme?

Some Redditors recognized the illustration as a cultural nod to South India’s romantic rituals, where newlyweds traditionally share a coconut drink as a symbol of love. Others mentioned seeing the real-life picture-turned-meme circulating online for years, suggesting that Blinkit might have cleverly repurposed it for branding.

“It’s an old generation South India thing of romance… It’s been a meme since forever,” one user explained.

Blinkit’s Quirky Branding at Play

Blinkit is no stranger to creative marketing tactics. Much like Zomato’s iconic push notifications, the company uses humour, relatability, and sometimes even confusion to stand out in the competitive quick-commerce market.

These unique illustrations on packaging are not just visual entertainment they’re tactical brand moves aimed at encouraging shares, screenshots, and of course, conversation.

“Blinkit really knows how to add fun and love to their packaging!” praised a Reddit user.

By pushing boundaries in visual storytelling, Blinkit continues to solidify its position as a fun, young, and bold brand whether that means stirring laughter or sparking debate.