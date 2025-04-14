Book The Highest Class Possible: French YouTuber Goes On A Brutal 46-Hour Train Journey, Warns Tourists As It Left Him Broken

Apart from hygiene problems, Blaho also struggled with sleep deprivation due to constant noise, overcrowding, and frequent movement inside the coach.

French content creator Victor Blaho has urged international travelers to avoid long-distance train rides in India, based on his own grueling 46-hour journey across the country.

Documenting his trip on YouTube, Blaho described the experience as physically and mentally draining, saying it left him “broken.”

Route Covered: From Mumbai to Delhi via Varanasi and Agra

In the video titled “DO NOT Attempt a 46H Train Journey in India – It BROKE ME!”, Blaho chronicled his multi-city train adventure. He traveled from Mumbai to Varanasi, then onward to Agra, and finally to Delhi, using various classes from Sleeper to 3rd AC.

Despite experiencing a wide range of what Indian Railways has to offer, his negative encounters outweighed the positives, shaping a disappointing impression of train travel in India.

Hygiene Concerns and Uncomfortable Conditions

Blaho highlighted significant cleanliness issues throughout his journey. In one clip, he revealed trash-strewn coaches, foul odors, and an overall lack of sanitation. In one disturbing moment, he spotted a rat followed by a cockroach, visibly unsettling him.

“It’s very dirty, it smells,” he told the camera while showing garbage littered on the floor.

Noise, Crowds, and Sleepless Nights

Apart from hygiene problems, Blaho also struggled with sleep deprivation due to constant noise, overcrowding, and frequent movement inside the coach.

“Between the mice, the bugs, people talking loudly, and others constantly walking by, I am not sleeping here tonight,” he said. He refused to rest on the berth after seeing insects, adding, “I saw a bug here—I’m not putting my head down.”

Throughout the journey, Blaho was frequently approached by fellow passengers for chats and selfies. In one case, a man asked him to speak to his girlfriend on a video call and later revealed he had girlfriends in both Mumbai and Delhi.

The interactions, though friendly, became overbearing for the exhausted traveler. After finally getting some space, Blaho confessed to the camera, “It’s been three weeks in India. I want to go home now… I need peace, quiet, and a clean bed.”

‘Book a Higher Class If Possible’

In an Instagram post shared recently, Blaho reflected on the experience, saying, “46 hours on the lowest train classes across India… my main emotions? Despair and borderline insanity.”

He advised fellow travelers: “If you’ve got the budget, book the highest class possible. No, I don’t enjoy suffering—learn from my mistakes.”

