Friday, August 23, 2024

Botswana Unearths World’s Second-Biggest Diamond: What You Need To Know”

Botswana has achieved a remarkable milestone with the discovery of the world’s second-largest diamond, a colossal 2,492 carat rough gem. Unearthed at the Karowe mine, owned by Canadian company Lucara Diamond, this gem stands just behind the legendary 3,106 carat Cullinan diamond from South Africa, discovered in 1905.

Historic Discovery at Karowe Mine

The newly found diamond is the largest ever discovered in Botswana, surpassing the previous record of a 1,758-carat gem found at the same mine in 2019. Located about 500 kilometers (300 miles) north of Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, this discovery further cements Botswana’s status as a leading diamond producer, contributing approximately 20% of the global diamond supply.

Lucara Diamond’s Excitement and Technology

Lucara Diamond, which owns the Karowe mine, expressed immense excitement about the find. “We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492 carat diamond,” said William Lamb, CEO of Lucara. The diamond was detected using Lucara’s Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray technology, designed to prevent damage to high-value diamonds during the crushing process.

Estimated Value and Historical Context

Although the exact value of the diamond has not been revealed, estimates suggest it could be worth over $40 million (£30.6 million). For context, the 1,758 carat diamond discovered in 2019 was bought by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton for an undisclosed amount, while a 1,109 carat diamond from the same mine sold for $53 million to London jeweler Laurence Graff in 2017.

Botswana’s Proposed Legislation

Following this discovery, Botswana’s government is considering new legislation that would require mining companies to sell a 24% stake in their operations to local firms if the government does not choose to become a shareholder.

