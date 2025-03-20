Earth Hour encourages all citizens to take simple actions that reduce their water footprint, minimise single-use plastics, and cut greenhouse gas emissions to drive change on-ground.

BSES has urged its 50 lakh-plus consumers and 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi to ‘switch off’ non-essential lights and appliances during Earth Hour on March 22, from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

On March 22, Delhi will join millions worldwide in a shared moment of action. From homes to office buildings, from bustling markets to quiet neighborhoods, Delhiites will stand together with the global community in a symbolic act of hope–switching off non-essential lights and appliances from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, reads an official release.

Earth Hour-A Movement

This is part of Earth Hour–a movement that transcends borders, cultures, and time zones. As a WWF-India Earth Hour partner, BSES is supporting the event and has urged its over 50 lakh consumers and 2 crore residents to unite with millions around the world in this global call for action.

This year’s Earth Hour coincides with World Water Day and WWF-India is celebrating the convergence with the theme ‘Be Water Wise,’ reminding us that energy and water are inextricably linked. As the climate crisis deepens, rising temperatures are intensifying water shortages, and the need for conservation is more urgent than ever. Earth Hour is about more than just saving power–it is about making conscious choices every day that contribute to a sustainable future, said a statement from BSES.

Last year, Delhiites showcased their commitment by saving 206 MW during Earth Hour, with BSES areas contributing a significant 130 MW. This year, BSES to surpass these figures, proving once again that Delhi is not just a spectator in the fight against climate change–it is a leader.

According to a BSES official, “BSES has long been a champion of sustainability, and our commitment goes far beyond Earth Hour. As one of India’s leading power distribution companies, we are actively reshaping the city’s energy landscape by accelerating the adoption of renewables, rooftop solar, electric mobility, and battery storage solutions. With over 8,000 rooftop solar connections energized, 5,500+ electric vehicle-charging points installed, and an expanding Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) network, we are paving the way for a greener tomorrow. Our green power portfolio, already at 37%, is set to surge to over 50% by FY27, reinforcing our dedication to a cleaner, energy-efficient future.”

Steps Towards Climate Change

BRPL and BYPL are taking several steps to raise awareness about climate change amongst its customers and employees:

Earth Hour message in Samvad – BSES’ monthly/bi-lingual newsletter going to ~50 lakh consumers,

SMS messages to consumers(iii) Through the web site www.bsesdelhi.com,

Engaging RWAs and

Engaging employees.

Moreover, BRPL and BYPL will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 900 sq kms, during the appointed hour (8:30 to 9:30 pm) on 22 March.

WWF-India Spokesperson said, “As India celebrates its 15th Earth Hour, we thank BSES for helping us spread awareness by reaching the citizens of Delhi. Earth Hour is a celebration of the planet by the people, inspiring and mobilizing them to make small changes in their daily lives that lead to large-scale impact. We especially urge all housing societies with their residents to observe the switch-off of their non-essential lights and join the biggest hour on Earth.”

What Is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour encourages all citizens to take simple actions that reduce their water footprint, minimise single-use plastics, and cut greenhouse gas emissions to drive change on-ground.

