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Home > Offbeat News > Buddhist Monk Viral Video: Thai Police Find Scandalous CCTV Footage During Temple Fund Theft Probe

Buddhist Monk Viral Video: Thai Police Find Scandalous CCTV Footage During Temple Fund Theft Probe

A former Thai temple abbot faces embezzlement charges after more than 92 million baht allegedly vanished from temple funds, while CCTV footage shows him with a woman accused of helping him.

Thai Monk Arrested Over 92 Million Baht Temple Fund Scandal (Images: X)
Thai Monk Arrested Over 92 Million Baht Temple Fund Scandal (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-14 09:17 IST

A Buddhist Monk Viral Video has emerged at the centre of a major financial investigation in Thailand after a former temple abbot was arrested over the alleged diversion of more than 92 million baht in temple funds. Police also recovered gold, jewellery, cash and other assets worth millions of baht during raids linked to the case.

As per reports, Phra Wachirayan Wi, 66, the former abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan in Ayutthaya, was arrested on Thursday along with Punyavee Rungrueang, 47. The monk faces charges including embezzlement of property as a public official, misconduct in office and money laundering. Punyavee is accused of helping divert and conceal the money.

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Buddhist Monk Viral Video linked to temple probe

The case began after an anonymous tip in mid-July prompted investigators to examine the temple’s finances. Police found that two major streams of money had allegedly never reached the temple accounts.

Around 89 million baht meant for renovations and another 2.8 million baht generated through the sale of amulets and sacred objects were allegedly diverted. More than 20 donation certificates issued over two years were also examined as investigators traced losses exceeding 92 million baht.

Reportedly, Pattanasak Bupphasuwan, the lead investigator, said there was “not a single baht” of the money in the temple accounts, according to The Guardian.

Buddhist Monk Viral Video exposes alleged secret relationship

The financial investigation took another turn after police examined CCTV footage from the residence. The recordings allegedly showed Wachirayan and Punyavee kissing and engaging in sexual activity.

Clips showing the pair together on a chair and at a dining table were later circulated widely in Thai media, turning the Buddhist Monk Viral Video into another major aspect of the case.

The footage has drawn attention because Buddhist monks in Thailand are expected to observe celibacy and renounce personal wealth. Investigators allege Punyavee was a close associate who helped convert or conceal money allegedly diverted from the temple.

Buddhist Monk Viral Video case reveals huge asset haul

Police raided six locations, including the monk’s quarters, and recovered cash, more than 1,000 baht-weight of gold bars, jewellery worth tens of millions of baht, amulets and land title deeds.

The combined assets linked to the pair were estimated at around 215 million baht. Authorities are still determining which of those assets belong to the temple and which may have been acquired personally.

The Central Investigation Bureau arrested the former abbot under a court warrant. He was subsequently defrocked and is now known by his lay name, Atichot Thanprasert, also referred to as Atichot Dhammavaro.

Buddhist Monk Viral Video adds to scrutiny of Thai clergy

Reports say that both suspects were remanded for 12 days and denied bail. Officials said the investigation would be expanded to determine whether other people were involved and to recover money and property belonging to the temple.

The Buddhist Monk Viral Video case comes amid repeated scandals involving Thailand’s Buddhist clergy, including allegations involving finances and violations of celibacy. Last year, a high-profile sex-blackmail case involved a woman accused of recording encounters with senior monks and demanding large sums of money.

Authorities have since encouraged people to report misconduct through hotlines and increased scrutiny of temple finances. The latest investigation is expected to further intensify that focus.

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Buddhist Monk Viral Video: Thai Police Find Scandalous CCTV Footage During Temple Fund Theft Probe
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Buddhist Monk Viral Video: Thai Police Find Scandalous CCTV Footage During Temple Fund Theft Probe

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Buddhist Monk Viral Video: Thai Police Find Scandalous CCTV Footage During Temple Fund Theft Probe
Buddhist Monk Viral Video: Thai Police Find Scandalous CCTV Footage During Temple Fund Theft Probe
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