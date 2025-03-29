Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • By 2027, Digital To Be A Major Player In Indian Media Revenue: FICCI-EY Report

By 2027, Digital To Be A Major Player In Indian Media Revenue: FICCI-EY Report

The new media space in India is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing internet penetration. This growth is fueled by the affordability of technology and the rising aspirations of its citizens, paving the way for a more connected and digitally engaged population. According to a joint report by industry body FICCI and consultancy firm EY, by […]

The new media space in India is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing internet penetration. This growth is fueled by the affordability of technology and the rising aspirations of its citizens, paving the way for a more connected and digitally engaged population.

According to a joint report by industry body FICCI and consultancy firm EY, by 2027, new media, which includes digital platforms and online gaming, will account for 46% of the media and entertainment sector’s revenue. In contrast, traditional media, such as TV, print, film, radio, and Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, will contribute 41% of the sector’s total revenues. This shift reflects the growing influence of digital platforms and the increasing popularity of online gaming, highlighting the changing dynamics of the media landscape as consumers continue to embrace newer, more accessible forms of entertainment.

In another projection, the joint report said that advertising will comprise 52 per cent (from 51 per cent in 2024) of total sector revenues in 2027, while the share of subscription will reduce to 35 per cent by 2027 (from 39 per cent in 2024).

Growth In The Indian Media

The Indian media and entertainment sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7 per cent and add Rs 564 billion in three years through 2027, the FICCI-EY report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“New media will provide 68 per cent of this growth, followed by live events (12 per cent) and animation and VFX (8 per cent),” it added.

“Barring unforeseen situations, we expect all segments to grow or remain flat, except linear television, so long as India’s real GDP grows 5 per cent or more,” it noted.

As news consumption shifts to online video and text, and as the youth consume news on social and other platforms, news media will need to rethink their content, monetization, and measurement strategies, it suggested.

“Content will need to be created multi-format and multimedia, and separately for younger audiences and for different segments,” it supplemented.

Amidst the rapid emergence in new media, the report asserted that broadcasters will reinvest in making linear television more competitive.

Digital Media In India

Digital media overtook television to become the largest segment, contributing 32 per cent of media industry revenues in 2024, according to the report by FICCI and EY.

The report stated that for the first time, digital media has overtaken television to become the largest segment in India’s Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector. The rapid growth of digital media continues, with projections indicating an 11.2 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2027.

The report said, “Digital media overtook television for the first time to become the largest segment”.In contrast, television, which once dominated the sector, is facing a decline. It registered negative growth of -0.6 per cent during the same period, highlighting the shifting preferences of audiences toward online platforms.

New media (comprising digital media and online gaming) grew to Rs 113 billion (12 per cent) and now comprise 41 per cent of the M&E sector’s revenues.

Core traditional media (television, print, radio and music) together saw their revenues drop by (-)3 per cent or Rs 30 billion, and their share of the total M&E sector fell to 41 per cent.

Overall, the Indian M&E sector grew by 3.3 per cent in 2024, adding Rs 81 billion to reach a total value of Rs 2.5 trillion (USD29.4 billion). The industry now contributes 0.73 per cent to India’s GDP and has grown 30 per cent above its pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

(With Inputs From ANI)
Also Read: Gold Prices Today Surge to New Highs, Hit Rs 90,000- Current Yellow Metal Rate Revealed

Filed under

Digital India digital media Mass Media

Pete Hegseth faces scruti

Who Is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth Under Scrutiny For Bringing Wife To Sensitive Military Meetings
Is Trump’s Tariff a Thr

Is Trump’s Tariff a Threat to India and Other Emerging Economies?
A powerful 7.7-magnitude

Myanmar Earthquake: Scientists Explain Why It Was So Deadly
newsx

GK Question: Which Place In India Receives The Highest Rianfall?
By 2027, Digital To Be A

By 2027, Digital To Be A Major Player In Indian Media Revenue: FICCI-EY Report
newsx

Meat Shops To Remain Shut In Navratri For The First Time
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth Under Scrutiny For Bringing Wife To Sensitive Military Meetings

Who Is Jennifer Rauchet? Pete Hegseth Under Scrutiny For Bringing Wife To Sensitive Military Meetings

Is Trump’s Tariff a Threat to India and Other Emerging Economies?

Is Trump’s Tariff a Threat to India and Other Emerging Economies?

Myanmar Earthquake: Scientists Explain Why It Was So Deadly

Myanmar Earthquake: Scientists Explain Why It Was So Deadly

GK Question: Which Place In India Receives The Highest Rianfall?

GK Question: Which Place In India Receives The Highest Rianfall?

Meat Shops To Remain Shut In Navratri For The First Time

Meat Shops To Remain Shut In Navratri For The First Time

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock