A bizarre CCTV video shot in China is causing social media users to scratch their heads as they watch an electric car go into the back-and-forth motion of attempting to park itself without any occupants behind the wheel. This occurred around 3 am in a residential garage located in Anhui province. When the security guard realized this, he approached the car to find out why the strange behavior was occurring. Strangely enough, there seemed to be nobody behind the wheel.

The most bizarre part of the whole ordeal came to light the next day, when the owner found out that the automatic parking function of the car had been used 868 times in one night.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Did The Car Keep Trying To Park?

DRIVERLESS Chinese car attempts to PARK ITSELF 868 TIMES https://t.co/H2tWsapMqC — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) November 20, 2026







As can be seen from the video, the car approaches the parking slot and attempts to reverse to get itself aligned for parking. It appears as though the car keeps on repeating the procedure rather than completing it. As to why the car is doing so is yet unknown. Some suggest that the reason for this abnormal activity is perhaps due to the problem faced by the parking system in sensing the empty parking slot due to dim lighting or poor visibility. Another explanation can be that the parking was initiated remotely through a mobile application.

But as things stand these are just assumptions and not an established fact.

Is Huawei’s Parking Competition Connected To The Incident?

The video came to light following reports of incidents of what seemed like empty cars being parked by themselves within China, in the second edition of Qiankun Intelligent Driving Open organized by Huawei. The competition was held from October 31 to November 13, 2026, and featured a category called “Parking Elite,” where competitors were scored based on the frequency of assisted parking feature usage.

The competition guidelines only allowed the counting of qualifying actions made from 6 am to 10 pm. It was reported that the 868-activation incident happened at around 3 am, which was not allowed. Besides, there are no known links between this particular car and the competition.

Are These Cars Really Driverless?

Qiankun Technology from Huawei incorporates assisted parking functions which help the vehicles park themselves or move remotely based on specific criteria. However, these kinds of features are not the same as autonomous driving since the cars do not drive themselves without any human supervision.

However, the puzzle regarding the 868 times the Chinese car parked itself is still unsolved. The video may seem like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but the reality behind the movement of the car is still a mystery.

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