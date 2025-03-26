Caught On Cam: Delhi DJ Gets Brutally Thrashed By A Group Over Songs, Late-Night Party Turns Violent At A Posh Nightclub

The brawl turned into a full-fledged fight, with people exchanging punches, shouting expletives, and causing panic among other patrons. Eventually, the group overpowered the DJ, who was seen lying on the floor while being beaten in one of the viral clips.

A late-night celebration at Bougie, a popular club in Mehrauli, New Delhi, took a violent turn when an altercation broke out between a group of partygoers and the DJ.

Videos of the intense brawl have surfaced on social media, capturing the chaos as individuals engaged in a heated physical confrontation, throwing glassware and shouting profanities.

How the Altercation Began

According to reports, the incident started when a group of four to five men and women approached the DJ, requesting a change in music. Allegedly, the DJ did not comply with their demands, which led to frustration among the group.

Tell me you're in Delhi without telling me you're in delhi pic.twitter.com/QgVJWU82eL
— dhruv (@shawnthessheep) March 25, 2025

DJ’s Girlfriend Intervenes, Escalating Tensions

As the disagreement unfolded, the DJ’s girlfriend reportedly stepped in and engaged in a verbal exchange with the group. The situation worsened when one of the men allegedly pushed her, sparking a heated argument. Despite the tension, the DJ initially continued playing music but soon left his console to confront the group.

The confrontation quickly escalated into violence when a member of the group allegedly slapped the DJ. In response, the DJ retaliated by throwing beer bottles, plates, and glassware at them. Videos show one individual smashing a glass object over another man’s head, intensifying the altercation.

Club Descends into Chaos

The brawl turned into a full-fledged fight, with people exchanging punches, shouting expletives, and causing panic among other patrons. Eventually, the group overpowered the DJ, who was seen lying on the floor while being beaten in one of the viral clips.

The assailants reportedly left the scene and informed the police, while others fled the venue amid the commotion.

Following the incident, social media discussions erupted over the behavior of partygoers in Delhi’s nightlife scene. Many users debated the attitudes and aggression displayed during such gatherings, raising concerns over nightclub security and responsible partying.