Caught on Cam: Girls Risk Their Lives For A Reel On Moving Bolero In UP’s Bulandshahr; Viral Video Draws Police Attention

A reel filmed for social media has landed a group of young women in the spotlight after a dangerous stunt on NH-34 in Bulandshahr. A video showing them sitting on the bonnet of a speeding Scorpio has surfaced online, prompting police to begin an investigation. The incident reportedly took place around 2 pm on Tuesday in the Arnia police station area of Bulandshahr district. The vehicle was moving on National Highway-34 while the women sat on its bonnet and recorded a reel. A song associated with bravado and intimidation could be heard playing in the background.

Bulandshahr NH-34 Video Shows Women Sitting On Moving Scorpio

The viral video has raised concerns over road safety and traffic violations. Sitting on the bonnet of a moving vehicle puts the occupants at serious risk and can also create danger for other motorists using the highway. The stunt reportedly took place despite traffic enforcement measures being in place on the route.

Traffic Interceptor Was Deployed, Yet Dangerous Reel Was Filmed

Police authorities have deployed traffic interceptor vehicles equipped with modern facilities to monitor violations and help prevent accidents. However, the video has raised questions about how the stunt went unchecked on the busy highway. The footage has now become the focus of police attention.

Police Trace Scorpio Number, Begin Identifying Women In Viral Video

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, police have started examining the video to identify the vehicle and the women seen in it. CO Khurja Shobhit Kumar said, “The viral video circulating on social media has been taken into cognisance.” He added that the matter is being investigated on the basis of the video.

Legal Action Likely After Investigation

According to reports, police have verified the Scorpio’s registration number and the identities of the women. As soon as police discover more information about the case, they will take further action accordingly.

The case has once again drawn attention to dangerous social media stunts which are being filmed on public roads while pursuing views and engagement.