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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources

Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources

A fire brigade tanker from Gujarat’s Devgadh Baria municipality was used to spray water on the private residence of BJP MLA and former minister Bachu Khabad in Dahod district, triggering a controversy after a video of the incident went viral.

Gujarat MLA Bachu Khabad's House Washed With Fire Brigade Tanker
Gujarat MLA Bachu Khabad's House Washed With Fire Brigade Tanker

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 10:39 IST

A fire brigade tanker from Gujarat’s Devgadh Baria municipality was used to spray water on the private residence of BJP MLA and former minister Bachu Khabad in Dahod district, triggering a controversy after a video of the incident went viral. The fire vehicle travelled around 24 km to Khabad’s residence in Pipero village of Dhanpur taluka, according to local reports.

The incident has raised questions over the use of a municipal emergency vehicle for a private property. The controversy intensified after officials said Rs 2,700 was subsequently collected from Khabad’s family as a charge for the service.

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Why was a fire brigade tanker sent to Bachu Khabad’s house?

The viral footage shows firefighters using the tanker to spray water on the outer walls of Khabad’s residence. The house is located in Pipero, roughly 24 km from Devgadh Baria, where the municipal fire service is based.

According to Devgadh Baria municipal officials, the vehicle was initially dispatched following what was described as a fire call. Fire officer Mayur Chauhan told The Times of India that when the firefighters reached the location, they were asked to wash the exterior walls of the MLA’s house instead.

Chauhan said he was informed about the activity and instructed the firefighters to stop. The municipality then decided to recover charges from the Khabad family.

Watch the viral video here 

How much did Bachu Khabad’s family pay for the fire brigade service?

The Devgadh Baria municipality reportedly issued a receipt for Rs 2,700 in the name of Khabad’s son, Balwant Khabad. Municipal officials said the amount was collected after the incident came to light.

The exact basis for allowing a municipal fire vehicle to be used for such a purpose is now under scrutiny. Reports have also cited a municipal charge calculated at Rs 45 per kilometre, though the administration’s inquiry is expected to clarify the applicable rules and procedure.

What did the municipality say about the fire truck’s use?

Devgadh Baria municipal officials have said they were not initially aware that the vehicle was being used to wash the private property. The municipality’s chief officer has said further legal action is being examined. Municipal president Dharmesh Kalal also said the fire vehicle was sent after a call regarding the property, while the fire department said the purpose became clear only after the crew reached the site.

That sequence is now a key part of the controversy: whether the vehicle was improperly diverted for a private task or whether its deployment was authorised under any municipal provision.

Why has the Bachu Khabad fire brigade video sparked backlash?

Fire tenders are primarily emergency-response vehicles, making their use at a politician’s private residence particularly contentious. The viral footage has prompted questions over whether public machinery, personnel, water and other municipal resources should have been deployed for cleaning a private property. The controversy has also drawn political criticism, with opposition leaders questioning what they described as VIP treatment and demanding accountability.

For now, the municipality’s inquiry is expected to establish the circumstances under which the fire vehicle was sent to the property and whether its use complied with municipal rules. Khabad’s response to the controversy has also been sought by reports, with The Times of India reporting that he did not respond to calls. 

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Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources
Tags: Bachu Khabadcrime newsDahodGujarat Politicspolitical-newsviral newsviral video

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Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources

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Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources

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Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources
Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources
Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources
Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources
Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources

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