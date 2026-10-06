Caught On Cam | ‘Learn Hindi Or Leave’: Language Fight Erupts At Zomato Warehouse In Bengaluru; Hindi-Speaking In-Charge Screams At Kannada-Speaking Workers

A language row has erupted at a Zomato warehouse in Bengaluru after a video appeared to show a shift in-charge telling employees they must learn Hindi to work with him or leave their jobs. The footage, which has circulated widely on social media, shows the employee objecting to the use of Hindi and asking the shift in-charge to speak in Kannada.

The incident has drawn backlash in Karnataka, where language and the use of Kannada in workplaces have repeatedly sparked public debate.

What happened at the Zomato warehouse in Bengaluru?

In the video, an employee appears to question the shift in-charge over his use of Hindi while addressing workers. The employee asks him to speak in Kannada, following which the shift in-charge says that he does not know the language. He then insists that he will speak in Hindi and tells the employees that those who want to work with him should learn Hindi.

“I don’t know Kannada. I’ll speak in Hindi. If you’re going to come, learn Hindi and then come,” he is heard saying in the video.

The exchange appears to become more heated as the employees continue to object to the language being used.

Watch the viral video here

Why did the Zomato employee’s remarks trigger backlash?

The controversy centres on the shift-in-charge allegedly making knowledge of Hindi a condition for working with him, despite the warehouse being located in Bengaluru. In the video, he also appears to tell employees that he has no issue if they choose to leave. He refers to Karnataka as a Kannada-speaking state while questioning whether that should affect the language used at the workplace.

The remarks have since triggered criticism online, with several users questioning the use of Hindi in a Karnataka workplace and the manner in which the employees were addressed. The incident has also reignited the larger debate around language, migration and workplace communication in Bengaluru, a city where people from across India work and live.

Was a police complaint filed against the Zomato shift in-charge?

Following the circulation of the video and the subsequent backlash, a petition was reportedly filed with Bengaluru Police seeking action against the shift in-charge over his remarks.

The development has added a legal dimension to what initially emerged as a workplace dispute captured on video. However, the available account does not establish that any criminal action has been taken against him following the petition.

Did the Zomato shift in-charge apologise?

After the controversy escalated, the shift in-charge apologised for the incident. The apology came amid growing criticism of the remarks made in the viral video. The incident has nevertheless continued to fuel discussion around the language employees should be expected to use at workplaces, particularly in states where regional-language issues remain politically and socially sensitive.

At the centre of the controversy is a simple workplace exchange that quickly became much larger: an employee asking for Kannada, a supervisor insisting on Hindi, and a video that turned the confrontation into a wider language debate.