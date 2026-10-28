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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous

Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous

A viral video shows a fearless fisherman handling giant snakes while catching fish, leaving viewers questioning whether the reptiles are venomous as the location and species remain unknown.

Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous (Image Credit: @byakhileshyadav/X)
Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous (Image Credit: @byakhileshyadav/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 09:57 IST

A video from social media shows a man handling large snakes with ease while fishing, leaving viewers stunned and divided over one question.

A Catch Nobody Expected

Fishing usually comes with nets, buckets and patience. In a video now doing the rounds online, it also comes with giant snakes.

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The clip shows a fisherman handling large snakes with startling calm while going about his work of catching fish. There is no visible panic in his movements, and that composure is exactly what has made the video hard to look away from.

The Video That Set Off The Debate

The clip began circulating on X on October 27. Along with it came a question in Hindi, asking whether the man keeps company with the god of death himself, or whether the snakes are simply not venomous.

That one line captured what many viewers were thinking. Is the man truly fearless, or is the danger smaller than it looks?

Venomous Or Not?

This is the core of the question being raised. Although large intimidating snakes are often not venomous, there are also non venomous snakes known for their large size. However, nothing has been stated about the kinds of snakes that can be seen in the clip and there is no information on whether the man has the necessary experience to handle the snakes.

The place where the incident took place, the identity of the fisherman and the date when the video was recorded are also unknown.

A Warning That Deserves to be Repeated

Experts working in the wildlife field usually warn against handling snakes without proper training regardless of the snake’s being venomous or not. A bite from a non venomous snake can still lead to an infection or injury. It should be kept in mind that one mistake can have drastic results.

What Remains Unanswered

For now, the clip raises more questions than answers. Where was it shot? What snakes are these? Does the man do this often? If experts or locals come forward to identify the species and the setting, the mystery around the video may soon be solved.

Also Read: Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ Stunt in Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair on Fire- What Happened Next?

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Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous
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Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous

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Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous
Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous
Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous
Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous
Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous

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