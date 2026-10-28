Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous

A video from social media shows a man handling large snakes with ease while fishing, leaving viewers stunned and divided over one question.

A Catch Nobody Expected

Fishing usually comes with nets, buckets and patience. In a video now doing the rounds online, it also comes with giant snakes.

The clip shows a fisherman handling large snakes with startling calm while going about his work of catching fish. There is no visible panic in his movements, and that composure is exactly what has made the video hard to look away from.

यमराज के साथ इनका उठना बैठना है या यह सांप जहरीला नहीं होता है? https://t.co/AFTClZEA8A — Akhilesh Hindustani (@byakhileshyadav) October 27, 2026

The Video That Set Off The Debate

The clip began circulating on X on October 27. Along with it came a question in Hindi, asking whether the man keeps company with the god of death himself, or whether the snakes are simply not venomous.

That one line captured what many viewers were thinking. Is the man truly fearless, or is the danger smaller than it looks?

Venomous Or Not?

This is the core of the question being raised. Although large intimidating snakes are often not venomous, there are also non venomous snakes known for their large size. However, nothing has been stated about the kinds of snakes that can be seen in the clip and there is no information on whether the man has the necessary experience to handle the snakes.

The place where the incident took place, the identity of the fisherman and the date when the video was recorded are also unknown.

A Warning That Deserves to be Repeated

Experts working in the wildlife field usually warn against handling snakes without proper training regardless of the snake’s being venomous or not. A bite from a non venomous snake can still lead to an infection or injury. It should be kept in mind that one mistake can have drastic results.

What Remains Unanswered

For now, the clip raises more questions than answers. Where was it shot? What snakes are these? Does the man do this often? If experts or locals come forward to identify the species and the setting, the mystery around the video may soon be solved.

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