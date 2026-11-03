LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat

Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat

A man identified as Paresh allegedly assaulted several women, including an elderly woman, in Surat's Hirabagh area following a dispute over money and house rent. A video of the incident has gone viral, and a case has been registered against him.

Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat (Image Credit: Insta)
Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat (Image Credit: Insta)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 11:19 IST

It started as an argument over money. In Hirabagh’s Santalal Society, voices rose and tempers followed. Then, in full view of others, a man began hitting women, and a phone camera caught it.

An Argument That Went Too Far

At Santalal Society in the Hirabagh area of Varachha, Surat, a disagreement escalated into violence. According to the reports, the quarrel was over money and the rent of a house in a village. After the exchange of words, the man allegedly attacked the women who were present.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Was Involved?

The accused is named as Paresh. The English report spells his surname Radadiya, while the Hindi report spells it Raghani. According to the reports, he assaulted an elderly woman and several other women. The women have not been named, and their relationship to the accused is not stated.

The Video Everyone Is Sharing

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. It reportedly shows the assault taking place in public, in front of onlookers. The footage has carried the case well beyond the society’s gates and into the view of thousands of strangers.

The Police Case

A case has been registered against the accused at the Ashwani Kumar police station. The input does not say whether he has been arrested, which sections have been applied, or whether the women received medical treatment.

When Money Disputes Turn Into Violence?

Rent and money quarrels are among the most common causes of neighbourhood and family disputes in India, and most end in arguments, notices or civil suits. When they turn physical, the law treats them as a different matter. A dispute over payment can be settled by negotiation or in a civil court. Hitting someone cannot be justified by it, and it can lead to criminal charges, whatever the money at stake.

An Elderly Woman in the Frame

The involvement of an elderly woman gives the case a particular weight. Senior citizens are protected by general criminal law against assault, and many states run helplines for the elderly. Cases where an older person is hit in public tend to draw strong public reaction, as this video has.

The Camera as Witness

In recent years, mobile phone videos have become a main way in which such incidents reach the police and the public. A clip can help identify those involved and show the sequence of events. It can also be partial. A short clip may not show what came before the assault, and police usually examine it alongside statements and medical records.


Where Things Stand

For now, the facts available are few: a quarrel over money and village-house rent, an assault on several women including an elderly woman, a viral video, and a registered case at Ashwani Kumar police station. Many details remain to be filled in by the police and the people involved.

Also Read: 19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat
Tags: regional newsSuratsurat caseSurat viral videoviral video

RELATED News

WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight

No Shelter, Minimal Setup Yet Rs 15,000 Daily Sales! Rohtang Pass Seller Charges Rs 100 For Maggi, Rs 40 For Tea

Caught On CCTV: Gwalior Man Uses Phone Sitting On Couch, Throws It On The Floor When Smoke Rises, Device Erupts In Flames

Watch: Rat Wreaks Havoc At Maharashtra’s Mantralaya, Security Teams Lay Traps For Three Days, Escapes Every Time – How Was It Finally Caught?

He Couldn’t Leave Railway Duty on Karwa Chauth, So His Wife Travelled to Meet Him and Celebrate the Festival Together, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Three Years in TIME Magazine: Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay’s Mission to Make India a Global Innovation Hub

Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?

Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat

Rs 5 Crore Demand, Harry Boxer Claim: What Mumbai Police Found After Tusshar Kapoor’s Extortion Threat

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

15 Lakh Tickets, Rs 105 Crore Pre-Sales: How Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Ramayana Is Building Box Office Momentum

‘Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?

19-Year-Old Gen-Z Baba From Vrindavan Takes Instagram By Storm, Here’s Why He’s Trending

Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video

Ambulance Hits Scooter From Behind, Kills One On Spot, Seriously Injures Another; Driver Runs Over One Of The Fallen And Flees

Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat
Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat
Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat
Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat
Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat

QUICK LINKS