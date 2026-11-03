Caught On Cam: Man Beats Multiple Women, Including Elderly Woman, In Public Over Money And House Rent Dispute In Surat

It started as an argument over money. In Hirabagh’s Santalal Society, voices rose and tempers followed. Then, in full view of others, a man began hitting women, and a phone camera caught it.

An Argument That Went Too Far

At Santalal Society in the Hirabagh area of Varachha, Surat, a disagreement escalated into violence. According to the reports, the quarrel was over money and the rent of a house in a village. After the exchange of words, the man allegedly attacked the women who were present.

Who Was Involved?

The accused is named as Paresh. The English report spells his surname Radadiya, while the Hindi report spells it Raghani. According to the reports, he assaulted an elderly woman and several other women. The women have not been named, and their relationship to the accused is not stated.

The Video Everyone Is Sharing

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. It reportedly shows the assault taking place in public, in front of onlookers. The footage has carried the case well beyond the society’s gates and into the view of thousands of strangers.

The Police Case

A case has been registered against the accused at the Ashwani Kumar police station. The input does not say whether he has been arrested, which sections have been applied, or whether the women received medical treatment.

When Money Disputes Turn Into Violence?

Rent and money quarrels are among the most common causes of neighbourhood and family disputes in India, and most end in arguments, notices or civil suits. When they turn physical, the law treats them as a different matter. A dispute over payment can be settled by negotiation or in a civil court. Hitting someone cannot be justified by it, and it can lead to criminal charges, whatever the money at stake.

An Elderly Woman in the Frame

The involvement of an elderly woman gives the case a particular weight. Senior citizens are protected by general criminal law against assault, and many states run helplines for the elderly. Cases where an older person is hit in public tend to draw strong public reaction, as this video has.

The Camera as Witness

In recent years, mobile phone videos have become a main way in which such incidents reach the police and the public. A clip can help identify those involved and show the sequence of events. It can also be partial. A short clip may not show what came before the assault, and police usually examine it alongside statements and medical records.





Where Things Stand

For now, the facts available are few: a quarrel over money and village-house rent, an assault on several women including an elderly woman, a viral video, and a registered case at Ashwani Kumar police station. Many details remain to be filled in by the police and the people involved.

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