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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Lucknow shows a heated argument inside a cinema where a father tried to take his minor son to watch Dhurandhar 2 but was stopped due to age restrictions.

Father vs Theatre Staff in Lucknow Over Age Restrictions for Dhurandhar 2 (Images: X/ HateDetectors)
Father vs Theatre Staff in Lucknow Over Age Restrictions for Dhurandhar 2 (Images: X/ HateDetectors)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 23, 2026 00:56:54 IST

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Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

A viral video originating from Lucknow depicts a confrontation that occurred within a movie theatre as a father attempted to purchase tickets for his young son to watch Dhurandhar 2. The video shows the entire altercation as it occurred in real time, leading to its online virality.

In the video, the father can be seen yelling and arguing at the ticketing staff as he attempts to enter the theatre with his son, who is a minor. As per reports, the theatre ticketing staff communicated to the father that they were unable to let him in with his son due to the age restrictions put in place for the film. The father gets upset about this rule and still tries to get into the theatre with his son, but theatre employees continue to explain that there aren’t any exceptions because of the certification guidelines.

Bystanders Gather as Tension Escalates

The argument between the father and theatre staff escalates over time as the conflict takes place. Both parties start raising their voices as the argument escalates quickly into an all-out verbal confrontation. According to the video, many bystanders, including other moviegoers, became aware of the confrontation, and began to observe it, and listen to it. The environment during this time looks very tense as both groups remain firm in their positions.

According to cinema management, they are enforcing rules that do not allow exceptions. In video, ticketing staff are trying to explain their position, but as the argument continues to escalate, it becomes increasingly difficult for either group to be heard.

Security Steps In to Prevent Further Conflict

In the video, security personnel step in to de-escalate the argument between the customer and the staff member by placing themselves between the two individuals in an effort to diffuse the tension. Once security personnel arrive at the scene of the incident, the argument has de-escalated before it can become physically confrontational. The video shows no evidence of violence occurring, nor does it provide any indication that any injuries occurred during the course of the incident.

After several tense minutes, the incident is over, and everyone begins to return to their typical routines at the theatre. The audience starts to disperse, and the theatre returns to normal operations.

At this time, authorities have yet to determine whether or not any formal complaint has been made regarding this incident. However, the viral video has sparked renewed debate and conversation on social media networks regarding age restrictions, cinema etiquette, and how similar situations should be handled in public places.

Also Read: Who Is Nabil Gabol? The Lyari Politician Behind Dhurandar 2 Buzz, Claims Character Jameel Jamali Is Based On Him; Actor Rakesh Bedi Disagrees   

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Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

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Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

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Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

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