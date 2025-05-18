Caught On Cam: Man Climbs Up To High Tension Wire In Noida Amid Heavy Storm To Remove Huge Metal Signboard

Social media users quickly lauded the worker’s bravery, many even calling him a “Superman” for risking his safety to prevent a possible disaster.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall disrupted life in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Saturday, as a dramatic incident involving a dangling iron signboard from a high-tension wire caught widespread attention.

The unusual scene unfolded in Sector 20, where a signboard, swaying mid-air due to gusty winds, drew a large crowd of onlookers. Many people gathered on the road, pointing their phones upward to capture the tense moment on video.

Amid the chaos, a state electricity board worker climbed up to the wire and attempted to remove the hanging metal sign. In the viral footage, the employee is seen kicking at the board and using his hands to free it from the wire. After a few tense moments, he successfully detaches the sign, earning cheers from the crowd.

Social media users quickly lauded the worker’s bravery, many even calling him a “Superman” for risking his safety to prevent a possible disaster.

Meanwhile, in Sector 27, a traffic signal pole toppled under the pressure of the stormy weather, disrupting traffic flow. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the area.

Across Noida, officials received reports of fallen trees and damaged electric poles due to the extreme weather conditions. Responding promptly, teams from the Noida Development Authority and the traffic department arrived to remove debris and restore order on the roads.

These incidents occurred as northern India continues to grapple with erratic weather patterns, shifting from intense heatwaves to sudden storms, raising fresh concerns about climate variability and urban preparedness.