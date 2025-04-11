Caught On Cam: Man Pees Inside A Lift, Tries To Wipe It With Foot

With no official identification of the man yet, calls are growing for the building management and local authorities to investigate and take swift action.

A disturbing CCTV clip has gone viral on social media platform X, showing a man engaging in a shocking act of public indecency—urinating inside a lift.

The video, which has left netizens furious, documents the man entering the elevator after seemingly making a delivery or dropping something off. Once inside and alone, he proceeds to urinate in the corner of the elevator.

As the elevator begins descending, the man shamelessly tries to push the urine toward the gap of the lift doors using his foot, possibly hoping it would drain through the crevice between the elevator floor and the building structure. The entire sequence is clearly recorded by the elevator’s security camera.

Public Reaction on Social Media

The footage quickly gained traction online, with thousands of views and comments pouring in from disgusted users. One user angrily stated, “Even if given a golden bowl, people like this would still use it to beg.”

Another demanded strict consequences, calling the act “disgusting” and saying the man “should be punished.”

Some viewers suggested that the individual should face legal penalties. “He should be jailed for a year, fined ₹10,000, and forced to clean the elevator and affected floors,” one comment read.

The incident has once again raised questions about civic sense and public hygiene in urban areas, despite ongoing cleanliness campaigns.

Authorities Urged to Take Action

With no official identification of the man yet, calls are growing for the building management and local authorities to investigate and take swift action. Many on social media are urging law enforcement to track down the person using the footage and apply penalties under sanitation and public nuisance regulations.

The viral video has reignited nationwide conversations about basic hygiene, public decency, and the lack of accountability for such acts. Citizens are demanding not only stronger enforcement but also better education around civic responsibilities.

