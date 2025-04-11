Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • Caught On Cam: Man Pees Inside A Lift, Tries To Wipe It With Foot

Caught On Cam: Man Pees Inside A Lift, Tries To Wipe It With Foot

With no official identification of the man yet, calls are growing for the building management and local authorities to investigate and take swift action.

Caught On Cam: Man Pees Inside A Lift, Tries To Wipe It With Foot

Viral CCTV footage shows man urinating in lift, tries cleaning it with foot


A disturbing CCTV clip has gone viral on social media platform X, showing a man engaging in a shocking act of public indecency—urinating inside a lift.

The video, which has left netizens furious, documents the man entering the elevator after seemingly making a delivery or dropping something off. Once inside and alone, he proceeds to urinate in the corner of the elevator.

As the elevator begins descending, the man shamelessly tries to push the urine toward the gap of the lift doors using his foot, possibly hoping it would drain through the crevice between the elevator floor and the building structure. The entire sequence is clearly recorded by the elevator’s security camera.

Public Reaction on Social Media

The footage quickly gained traction online, with thousands of views and comments pouring in from disgusted users. One user angrily stated, “Even if given a golden bowl, people like this would still use it to beg.”

Another demanded strict consequences, calling the act “disgusting” and saying the man “should be punished.”

Some viewers suggested that the individual should face legal penalties. “He should be jailed for a year, fined ₹10,000, and forced to clean the elevator and affected floors,” one comment read.

The incident has once again raised questions about civic sense and public hygiene in urban areas, despite ongoing cleanliness campaigns.

Authorities Urged to Take Action

With no official identification of the man yet, calls are growing for the building management and local authorities to investigate and take swift action. Many on social media are urging law enforcement to track down the person using the footage and apply penalties under sanitation and public nuisance regulations.

The viral video has reignited nationwide conversations about basic hygiene, public decency, and the lack of accountability for such acts. Citizens are demanding not only stronger enforcement but also better education around civic responsibilities.

ALSO READ: What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

Filed under

CCTV footage Latest viral video man pees inside a lift

Stahelski got his start d

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring...
A software engineer was f

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument...
MS Dhoni has officially r

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns
newsx

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning
newsx

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead
Tirumala Tirupati Devasth

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Denies Cow Death Rumors, Calls It ‘Malicious Propaganda’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring...

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument With His Female Friend

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument...

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead

Entertainment

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide