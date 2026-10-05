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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage

Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage

A viral video from Noida’s DLF Mall of India shows a woman being detained by security over alleged unpaid items at Le Marché; she later paid the bill.

Woman Detained At Noida Mall Over Unpaid Items, Later Pays Bill (Image: X)
Woman Detained At Noida Mall Over Unpaid Items, Later Pays Bill (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 13:04 IST

A viral video from DLF Mall of India in Noida has drawn attention after a woman was seen being detained and taken away by the mall’s security team following an alleged dispute over items taken from a store without payment. The incident took place at the Le Marché store in the Sector 18 mall. Claims circulating with the video say the woman had taken ghee and another item from the store without paying. The video also carries claims that similar theft incidents had happened at the mall in the past.

Noida mall security checks CCTV footage after alleged theft

According to reports, the woman was identified after security personnel reviewed CCTV footage. This led to an altercation between the woman and the security team inside the mall. The dispute was linked to allegations that items had been taken from the store without the bill being paid.

The DLF outpost in-charge said the dispute arose over taking items without making payment. The matter, however, did not turn into a police case. In Noida, the incident remained limited to a dispute between the woman and the mall security team.

Noida woman pays bill after dispute with security team

Reports say that the woman later paid the bill for the items in question. After the payment was made, both sides reached a mutual understanding and the matter was resolved. She then left the mall premises.

No complaint was made by anyone to the police regarding the occurrence. The video, on the other hand, kept making rounds in social media, highlighting the encounter between the lady and the security staff.

Noida incident falls under Sector 20 police station

The incident occurred at DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 20 police station. The viral footage shows the security team taking the woman away during the dispute.

While claims linked to the video mention previous theft incidents, no separate details of those alleged cases have been provided. The latest Noida incident was resolved after the bill was paid, with neither side approaching police to register a complaint.

Also Read: Snake Travelling With Passengers In Train? Swatantrata Senani Express Travellers Leave Berths, Officials Search Coach; Train Delayed By 1 Hour    

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Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage
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Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage

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Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage

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Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage
Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage
Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage
Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage
Caught On Cam: Noida Woman Steals Ghee, Other Item From Mall Store; Security Catches Her, Watch Dramatic Footage

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