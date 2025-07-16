Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing

A peculiar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district when Dr. Prafulla Srivastava fell into a six-foot-deep pit while participating in temple construction work. Dr. Srivastava was engaged in Shramdaan at the Chitragupt temple site when the ground beneath him collapsed. A video capturing the fall has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and reactions from viewers.

Accident Occurs During Shramdaan at Chitragupt Temple

According to eyewitnesses, Dr. Srivastava was helping with concrete work as part of the temple’s ongoing renovation. While placing a bucket of concrete into the pit, someone requested another photo, prompting him to take an additional bucket from a labourer. As he began to pour the mixture, the soil under his feet gave way, causing him to fall straight into the pit. Onlookers immediately rushed to his aid and helped him out.

Doctor Suffers Minor Injuries, Incident Caught on Camera

Fortunately, Dr. Srivastava sustained only minor injuries and avoided any serious harm. The video of the fall, recorded on a mobile phone by someone present at the site, quickly circulated online. Netizens shared varied reactions, with some expressing concern and others pointing out the unpredictable risks involved in such voluntary work efforts.

Dr. Prafulla Srivastava later clarified his role at the site. “I am the chairman of the renovation committee of Chitragupt temple. In the morning I went to the temple to do puja. The work of filling the columns was going on there. So the contractor and other people present there said that since you are the chairman, you should put the first bowl of the mixture. After putting the first bowl, when the second bowl was being put the soil there caved in and I fell down. Thank God that I was not hurt much,” he said.