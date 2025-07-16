LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > India > Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing

Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing

Dr. Prafulla Srivastava, chairman of the Chitragupt Temple renovation committee, fell into a six-foot-deep pit while performing Shramdaan at a temple site in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. The accident, caught on camera and now viral, occurred as he poured concrete and the ground beneath him collapsed.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 01:25:54 IST

A peculiar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district when Dr. Prafulla Srivastava fell into a six-foot-deep pit while participating in temple construction work. Dr. Srivastava was engaged in Shramdaan at the Chitragupt temple site when the ground beneath him collapsed. A video capturing the fall has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and reactions from viewers.

Accident Occurs During Shramdaan at Chitragupt Temple

According to eyewitnesses, Dr. Srivastava was helping with concrete work as part of the temple’s ongoing renovation. While placing a bucket of concrete into the pit, someone requested another photo, prompting him to take an additional bucket from a labourer. As he began to pour the mixture, the soil under his feet gave way, causing him to fall straight into the pit. Onlookers immediately rushed to his aid and helped him out.

Doctor Suffers Minor Injuries, Incident Caught on Camera

Fortunately, Dr. Srivastava sustained only minor injuries and avoided any serious harm. The video of the fall, recorded on a mobile phone by someone present at the site, quickly circulated online. Netizens shared varied reactions, with some expressing concern and others pointing out the unpredictable risks involved in such voluntary work efforts.

Dr. Prafulla Srivastava later clarified his role at the site. “I am the chairman of the renovation committee of Chitragupt temple. In the morning I went to the temple to do puja. The work of filling the columns was going on there. So the contractor and other people present there said that since you are the chairman, you should put the first bowl of the mixture. After putting the first bowl, when the second bowl was being put the soil there caved in and I fell down. Thank God that I was not hurt much,” he said.

Tags: MP Doctorviral video

More News

US Judge Blocks Rule to Remove Medical Debt from Credit Reports
Veteran Spinner Liam Dawson Returns to England Test Squad After Eight-Year Hiatus
United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk
Coincidence? All ‘Student Of The Year’ Stars -Alia, Varun, And Sidharth, Are Now Parents To A Baby Girl
Sidharth-Kiara Parenthood: In Which Hospital Did Kiara Advani Give Birth?
Mitchell Starc Rewrites the Test Cricket Record Books in Style in Jamaica
Global Glam: Kiara Advani’s Style Reign from Wimbledon to the Met Gala
Kiara Advani Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, What kind Of Delivery Did Kiara Advani Had?
When Siddharth Malhotra Planned A Romantic Proposal For Kiara Advani With A Shershah Dialogue
Harry Potter TV Series: Nick Frost’s First Look As Hagrid Revealed, Fan Say, ‘He Needs To Lose Weight’
Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing
Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing
Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing
Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?