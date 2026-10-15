Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society

A parking dispute at Goa Gardens in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area allegedly turned violent late Wednesday evening after a security guard objected to a vehicle being parked in the wrong place. The guard, identified as Dharmendra Yadav, was allegedly beaten, verbally abused and threatened with a licensed pistol. The accused men, who reportedly arrived in a Thar vehicle after being called by a flat owner, also allegedly tried to forcibly take the guard away in the vehicle. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of security staff working in residential societies.

How the Kalyanpur parking dispute turned violent

Reportedly, according to information provided by the society’s security in-charge, Yadav was on duty at Goa Gardens when he objected to improper parking and asked the vehicle owner to park in the designated area. The disagreement reportedly escalated after the flat owner became angry over the guard’s remarks and allegedly began assaulting him.

When Yadav resisted, he was allegedly beaten and verbally abused. The incident took place in the Kalyanpur police station area, where the confrontation soon escalated beyond the initial parking disagreement.

Thar-borne men allegedly threatened the Kalyanpur guard with a pistol

Reports say that after the initial altercation, the flat owner allegedly called his brother-in-law and other associates to the spot. The men arrived in a Thar vehicle and allegedly joined the confrontation, assaulting the guard and brandishing a licensed pistol to intimidate him.

The group has also been accused of attempting to forcibly take Yadav away in the vehicle. Their arrival and the alleged use of a firearm created panic among people present at the society.

CCTV footage captures the alleged Kalyanpur assault

The incident was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras installed inside the society. Footage of the alleged assault is said to be circulating on social media, although the details of the confrontation are being examined as part of the police investigation.

Security guards at the residential complex are responsible for maintaining order, ensuring vehicles are parked properly and monitoring security inside the premises. The alleged assault and threats against a guard for carrying out these duties have raised questions about the safety of society employees.

Kalyanpur police examine footage and complaint

Kalyanpur police station in-charge Keshav Kumar Tiwari confirmed that the police have received CCTV footage and a complaint.

He said action would be taken after an investigation. The police are examining the footage to establish what happened and identify those involved in the alleged assault.

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