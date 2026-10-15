LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society

Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society

Security guard Dharmendra Yadav was allegedly beaten and threatened with a licensed pistol over a parking dispute at Goa Gardens in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur, with CCTV footage reportedly capturing the incident.

Kanpur Guard Beaten, Threatened With Pistol Over Parking Dispute (Image: X)
Kanpur Guard Beaten, Threatened With Pistol Over Parking Dispute (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 14:24 IST

A parking dispute at Goa Gardens in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area allegedly turned violent late Wednesday evening after a security guard objected to a vehicle being parked in the wrong place. The guard, identified as Dharmendra Yadav, was allegedly beaten, verbally abused and threatened with a licensed pistol. The accused men, who reportedly arrived in a Thar vehicle after being called by a flat owner, also allegedly tried to forcibly take the guard away in the vehicle. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of security staff working in residential societies.

How the Kalyanpur parking dispute turned violent

Reportedly, according to information provided by the society’s security in-charge, Yadav was on duty at Goa Gardens when he objected to improper parking and asked the vehicle owner to park in the designated area. The disagreement reportedly escalated after the flat owner became angry over the guard’s remarks and allegedly began assaulting him.

When Yadav resisted, he was allegedly beaten and verbally abused. The incident took place in the Kalyanpur police station area, where the confrontation soon escalated beyond the initial parking disagreement.

Thar-borne men allegedly threatened the Kalyanpur guard with a pistol

Reports say that after the initial altercation, the flat owner allegedly called his brother-in-law and other associates to the spot. The men arrived in a Thar vehicle and allegedly joined the confrontation, assaulting the guard and brandishing a licensed pistol to intimidate him.

The group has also been accused of attempting to forcibly take Yadav away in the vehicle. Their arrival and the alleged use of a firearm created panic among people present at the society.

CCTV footage captures the alleged Kalyanpur assault

The incident was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras installed inside the society. Footage of the alleged assault is said to be circulating on social media, although the details of the confrontation are being examined as part of the police investigation.

Security guards at the residential complex are responsible for maintaining order, ensuring vehicles are parked properly and monitoring security inside the premises. The alleged assault and threats against a guard for carrying out these duties have raised questions about the safety of society employees.

Kalyanpur police examine footage and complaint

Kalyanpur police station in-charge Keshav Kumar Tiwari confirmed that the police have received CCTV footage and a complaint.

He said action would be taken after an investigation. The police are examining the footage to establish what happened and identify those involved in the alleged assault.

Also Read: Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society
Tags: latest newsLocal Newstrending newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift

Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure

VIRAL VIDEO | Spot The Cops! Gujarat Police’s SHE Team Joins Garba In Chaniya-Cholis To Keep Women Safe

VIRAL VIDEO | 350 Women Perform Sword Garba In UP’s Mahoba; Here’s The Message Behind It

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

Robot ‘Gropes’ 16-Year-Old Girl From Behind In Germany, Touches Buttocks, Makes Inappropriate Actions Against Her; Police Seize Device

‘Can Hindus Eat Beef?’: Dhruv Rathee Faces 2 Defamation Cases, Delhi Court Summons Pasted At Gurugram Home

Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI

Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested

Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society
Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society
Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society
Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society
Caught On Cam: Security Guard Nearly Forced Into Thar After Objecting To Wrong Parking; Video Shows Men Slapping And Threatening Him With Pistol In Kanpur Society

QUICK LINKS