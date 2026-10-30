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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law

Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law

A viral video allegedly shows a stray bull destroying an auto-rickshaw and trapping its driver underneath, reigniting demands for strict laws to control stray cattle across India.

Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law
Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 14:40 IST

A video shows a loose bull smashing an auto rickshaw and its driver pinned under the vehicle. The clip has revived a long running demand for a firm law on stray cattle.

A Livelihood Flattened In Seconds

For an auto rickshaw driver, the vehicle is everything: the day’s earnings, the family’s meals, often a loan still being paid. In a video now circulating on social media, that livelihood is wrecked in moments by a stray bull.

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According to the post sharing the clip, the animal destroyed the auto, and the driver ended up trapped underneath it.

What The Video Shows

The post describes a poor auto driver whose vehicle was badly damaged by a loose bull. It says the driver was pinned under the auto as it went down. I could not view the video, and the account here comes only from the caption.

What Is Not Known

The caption leaves out the basics. It does not say where or when the incident happened, how the bull came to attack, or who the driver is. Most importantly, it does not say whether the driver was hurt, how badly, or how he got out. Police and local authorities have not commented, as far as the information shared goes.

A Call For A “Concrete Law”

The person who shared the video used it to make a larger point. The post says the government should make a firm law on stray bulls and buffaloes roaming free. Such animals, it says, cause road accidents and also do heavy damage to farmers’ crops.

This is the poster’s opinion, and no official has responded to it in the material shared.

A Problem That Keeps Returning

Stray cattle on roads and in fields are a familiar problem in many parts of India. Drivers swerve around them on highways, and farmers complain of ruined crops. Each viral clip puts the question back in front of the public: who is responsible for animals that have no owner in sight?

What Happens Next

The first thing to find out is whether the driver is safe. Then comes the matter of who will compensate him for a wrecked auto, which may be his only source of income. If the location is traced, the local civic body or administration may be asked to explain what it does about stray cattle. The larger demand, a firm law, will need action from governments, and viral videos have often drawn promises but slow follow up. Whether this clip changes that is something to watch.

Also Read: Will Ujjain Hanuman Ji Statue Be Moved This Time? After Earlier Failed Attempt, Bhopal Team Conducts Midnight Inspection

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Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law

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Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law

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Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law

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Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law
Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law
Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law
Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law
Caught On Cam: Stray Bull Wrecks Auto-Rickshaw, Driver Gets Trapped Underneath As Shocking Video Sparks Demand For Strict Law

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