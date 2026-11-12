Caught On Cam: Super Bull Rams Into Car, Passengers Think They Are Safe; It Charges At Car, Smashes Windscreen – Shocking Footage

The stray bull made an ordinary afternoon ride become a terrifying experience when he rushed into a moving sedan almost lifting it off the ground. He rammed the moving sedan in such a way that it crumpled the front metal parts of the car, raised its front tires off the road and broke its windscreen. The impact also stalled the motor of the car trapping its passengers. Fortunately, the people did not suffer from any fatal injuries until they were rescued by some locals who chased the bull away. The exciting Bull viral video raises awareness about the threats posed by stray cattle on the road.

Viral video captures bull ramming into moving car

The passengers felt safe being in the car with its windows closed. However, the irritated bull lowered his horns and started rushing at the moving car. The result was the damaging of the front part of the car and breaking of its windscreen.

Viral Bull Video Recalls Cattle-SUV Crash in Tamil Nadu

The same scenario was reported in Tamil Nadu in September 2026, when a video revealed that the stray bull with broken rope charged head-on into the moving Hyundai Creta. The crash destroyed the bumper and dented the bonnet of the SUV before falling on the road.

Viral Bull Video Reminds of Rajkot and Sikar Incidents

In October 2026, two fighting bulls crashed into the auto-rickshaw loaded with seven students in Rajkot, Gujarat. The rickshaw toppled down, leaving the students slightly injured.

Before that, in October 2025, a bull damaged Bolero SUV in Sikar, Rajasthan. The incident led to protests by the agitated driver, who ran over the bull and killed it as a reprisal action.

Bull Viral Video Questions the Issue of Cattle Control

Traffic safety officials and civic bodies have asked the municipalities to strictly implement cattle control norms and install fencing at the highways. Drivers have also been advised to keep low speeds and maintain safe distances from any livestock found near the busy traffic zones.

Also Read: Young Woman Dragged Into Car, Abducted From Home By Two Men; Gang-Raped And Thrown Out Of The Car In Bareilly – What Happened Next?