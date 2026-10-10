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Home > Offbeat News > CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces

CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces

A video from a government primary school in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered criticism online after a headmaster was seen tapping a student’s shaved head as if playing a tabla. The education department has suspended the teacher and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head?
CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 12:22 IST

A teacher’s behaviour inside a classroom has come under scrutiny after a video showing him tapping a student’s shaved head like a tabla went viral on social media. The incident took place at a government primary school in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, where the headmaster was seen making a musical rhythm on a child’s head while other students watched and laughed.

The teacher has since been suspended by the Basic Education Department, which has initiated an inquiry into the incident. The video reportedly originated from the teacher’s own Facebook account before spreading across social media platforms. 

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What Happened In The Viral Video?

The incident took place at Primary School Birauli in the Saifai block of Etawah district. The teacher was identified in media reports as Dinesh Kumar Mathur, the school’s in-charge headmaster.

In the video, Mathur is seated on a chair while a student with a shaved head sits on the floor in front of him. He can be seen repeatedly tapping the child’s head with his fingers, mimicking the rhythm of a tabla. Other children are visible in the classroom, with some laughing during the incident.

According to reports, the video was recorded and uploaded to Facebook by Mathur himself. It later circulated widely online, bringing the incident to the attention of education officials. 

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

Why Was The UP Teacher Suspended?

The incident prompted action from the district’s Basic Education Department. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Rajesh Kumar ordered Mathur’s immediate suspension, treating the conduct as an act of indiscipline.

According to NDTV India, the suspended headmaster was attached to the Saifai Block Education Resource Centre during the suspension period. Block Education Officer Uday Singh Raj was appointed to investigate the incident and was directed to submit a report within 15 days. 

The inquiry is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Any further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Conduct In Schools

The video has prompted online criticism and renewed discussion about the responsibility teachers have towards students in their care.

While some viewers may interpret the act as an attempt at humour, the incident has raised questions about appropriate behaviour in a classroom and the importance of respecting a child’s dignity. The video alone does not establish what the student was feeling or whether there were further circumstances surrounding the incident.

For now, the confirmed administrative action is the teacher’s suspension and the initiation of an inquiry. The education department’s findings will determine the next steps in the case. 

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CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces
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CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces

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CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces

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CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces
CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces
CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces
CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces
CAUGHT ON CAM | ‘Tabla’ On A Student’s Shaved Head? UP Headmaster Suspended After Classroom Video Surfaces

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