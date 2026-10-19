Caught On Cam: Tiago EV Reverses On Its Own, Owner Takes Nephew Out Before Car Speeds Away With No Key Inside, Viral Video Shocks People

An electric car, namely a Tata Tiago, was caught on camera moving without any sign of a driver in Jail Road, Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, going into reverse and covering a lengthy distance, much to the shock of people in the vicinity. This could have resulted in a serious accident, but thankfully, there were no casualties.

Uttar Pradesh car incident leaves owner shocked and frightened

The car’s owner, Saurabh Rathore, said he was inside his office when the vehicle suddenly began moving. According to him, his nephew had taken the car outside for cleaning, and the key was not inside the vehicle when the incident occurred.

According to Rathore, the car first started going forward and threw his nephew, and then started going backward by itself. Such behavior shocked people around because the vehicle kept going without anyone sitting behind the steering wheel.

CCTV footage from Uttar Pradesh shows a Tata Tiago EV reversing

It is believed that the vehicle in question is a Tata Tiago electric car. CCTV camera footage from Jail Road shows the car going by itself and reversing for quite some time.

However, the exact reason behind the incident in Uttar Pradesh remains unclear. While the owner suspects a technical fault, no official finding confirming a malfunction has been reported so far.

Uttar Pradesh owner plans complaint against car company

Rathore said he was shocked and frightened by what happened. He suspects a technical problem may have caused the car to move despite the key not being inside it.

He said he plans to lodge a complaint with the company and is also considering approaching the court over the incident. The cause of the vehicle’s movement has not yet been established, and there is no confirmed finding that a technical defect was responsible.

Fortunately, the incident in Mainpuri ended without injuries. The viral CCTV footage has brought the unusual episode in Uttar Pradesh into the spotlight, but the circumstances behind the car’s movement remain unconfirmed.

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