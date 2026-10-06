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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside

Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside

A viral video showing utensils being washed on a toilet floor at New Delhi Sweets in Korba has prompted a food safety inspection and improvement notice.

Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor
Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 12:46 IST

A disturbing video from New Delhi Sweets in Korba, Chhattisgarh, has sparked a food safety row after a staff member was seen washing utensils on the floor of a toilet. The footage, recorded by a customer and later circulated on social media, prompted an inspection by food safety officials. 

What Does The Viral Video Show?

The video, reportedly recorded at the sweet shop in Korba’s Niharika area, shows a staff member sitting inside a washroom and cleaning utensils on the bathroom floor. The customer filming the incident can also be heard questioning the staff about why utensils were being washed inside the toilet. The footage quickly spread online, raising questions about hygiene and food safety practices at the establishment.

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WATCH The Viral Video Here

Why Were Utensils Being Washed In The Toilet?

During an inspection following the video’s circulation, food safety officer Sangharsh Kumar Mishra reportedly questioned the establishment’s management about the practice. According to reports, the operator attributed the incident to a disruption in the water supply, saying the utensils were being washed in the toilet as an emergency measure. Another account of the incident said the water shortage had continued for two to three days. Officials, however, described the practice as unhygienic and said it violated food safety norms.

What Action Has The Food Safety Department Taken?

Following the inspection, New Delhi Sweets was issued an improvement notice and directed to rectify the hygiene deficiencies and make proper arrangements within two to three days. Officials have also warned that failure to address the reported sanitation issues could lead to suspension of the outlet’s food licence.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of hygiene and food safety standards at eateries and sweet shops, particularly as the festive season approaches. The viral footage has also renewed concerns over the conditions in which utensils used for serving customers are cleaned.

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Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside
Tags: Chhattisgarhfood safetyKorba Newsviral video

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Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside

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Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside
Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside
Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside
Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside
Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside

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