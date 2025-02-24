Caught On Camera: 96-Year-Old Man Plays Great Granddaughter In Viral Video; Internet Reacts

A touching video of a 96-year-old man sharing a playful moment with his great-granddaughter has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide. The video, shared on Instagram by Navya Patel, beautifully showcases the unbreakable bond between different generations, reminding viewers that love and joy have no age limit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Moment of Pure Love and Happiness

In the heartwarming clip, the elderly man is seen sitting with baby Navya, joyfully engaging with her toys. His face lights up with happiness at every giggle, creating a moment of pure connection. The caption accompanying the video perfectly captures the essence of their relationship: “True bond knows no age: Navya with her great-grandfather, who is 96 years young and still spreading joy.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Patel (Pihu) (@navyapatel_02)

Emotional Reactions from Social Media Users

The video has sparked an emotional response from viewers, with many sharing their heartfelt reactions and personal stories in the comments section. One user beautifully expressed, “One growing age baby and another falling age baby. This is pure.” Another commented, “This is the best video on the internet today.”

For many, the video brought back cherished memories of their own grandparents. One user reflected, “It is said that interest is loved more than money. Grandchildren are the same interest that grandparents cherish.” Another user nostalgically shared, “I used to play like this when my grandfather was around. Watching this made me realize how much I miss those moments. Wish I had created more memories.”