Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Caught On Camera: 96-Year-Old Man Plays Great Granddaughter In Viral Video; Internet Reacts

Caught On Camera: 96-Year-Old Man Plays Great Granddaughter In Viral Video; Internet Reacts

A touching video of a 96-year-old man sharing a playful moment with his great-granddaughter has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide.

Caught On Camera: 96-Year-Old Man Plays Great Granddaughter In Viral Video; Internet Reacts


A touching video of a 96-year-old man sharing a playful moment with his great-granddaughter has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide. The video, shared on Instagram by Navya Patel, beautifully showcases the unbreakable bond between different generations, reminding viewers that love and joy have no age limit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Moment of Pure Love and Happiness

In the heartwarming clip, the elderly man is seen sitting with baby Navya, joyfully engaging with her toys. His face lights up with happiness at every giggle, creating a moment of pure connection. The caption accompanying the video perfectly captures the essence of their relationship: “True bond knows no age: Navya with her great-grandfather, who is 96 years young and still spreading joy.”

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Patel (Pihu) (@navyapatel_02)

Emotional Reactions from Social Media Users

The video has sparked an emotional response from viewers, with many sharing their heartfelt reactions and personal stories in the comments section. One user beautifully expressed, “One growing age baby and another falling age baby. This is pure.” Another commented, “This is the best video on the internet today.”

For many, the video brought back cherished memories of their own grandparents. One user reflected, “It is said that interest is loved more than money. Grandchildren are the same interest that grandparents cherish.” Another user nostalgically shared, “I used to play like this when my grandfather was around. Watching this made me realize how much I miss those moments. Wish I had created more memories.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA Evidence

Filed under

Great Grandfather viral video

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine