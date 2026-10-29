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Home > Offbeat News > Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online

Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online

A monkey viral video has won hearts after the animal returned to turn off a tap when a woman asked it to, sparking praise for water conservation.

Monkey Turns Off Tap After Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online (Images: X)
Monkey Turns Off Tap After Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 09:30 IST

A monkey has won hearts on social media after a monkey viral video showed the animal drinking water from a tap inside a house and then returning to close it when a woman asked it to. The monkey, which had entered the house, turned on the tap and drank water. As it was about to leave, a woman’s voice was heard telling it, “Hey, close my tap, dude…..” The animal quietly turned around, went back to the tap, closed it and walked away, leaving viewers impressed by its unexpected response.

How the monkey viral video captured an unexpected act of responsibility

The incident has caught people’s attention because of the monkey’s reaction to a simple request. Instead of leaving the tap running, the animal returned and shut it off after hearing the woman’s voice. The monkey viral video has since circulated widely as a reminder that saving water is everyone’s responsibility.

The interaction has also been seen as an example of an unusual moment between a human and a wild animal. The monkey’s response has led viewers to reflect on how often people leave taps running in their homes and public places without thinking about the water being wasted.

Why the monkey viral video has sparked praise online

Social media users have praised the animal for what they described as its intelligence, discipline and awareness of the need to conserve water. Many have pointed out that the monkey appeared to show more care for a basic resource than some people do.

The monkey viral video is also sending out a general message about how important even each drop of water is. His simple gesture of switching off the tap has made it an innocent reminder to save water through even small actions.

What the netizens commented on the monkey viral video

The video has received many responses from the viewers, as one of the social media users commented, “Even a speechless monkey has taught the value and responsibility of water; every drop is precious, saving water is everyone’s duty.”

Another comment was, “They get so worried about all these things, once they drink from the bottle they pour the rest of the water on the tree, monkey”.

One more user appreciated the animal by commenting that, “This monkey is very wise, indeed”.

Thus, the monkey viral video still remains a reminder that conservation of water does not need to be a huge thing; at times, it just needs a small gesture like switching off a tap.

Also Read: Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs   

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Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online
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Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online

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Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online

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Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online
Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online
Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online
Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online
Caught on Camera: ‘Bhai, Toti To Band Kar Do, Paani…’, Monkey Turns Off Tap After Drinking Water On Woman’s Request, Wins Hearts Online

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