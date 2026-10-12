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Home > Offbeat News > Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker

Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker

A man caught allegedly dumping garbage beside a wall in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 1 was asked to pick it up through a public announcement system linked to CCTV cameras. The October 9 incident has sparked discussion about littering and civic responsibility.

Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker
Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 15:43 IST

man in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 1 was caught on CCTV allegedly dumping garbage beside a roadside wall before an unexpected voice from a public announcement system stopped him from leaving. The incident, which took place on the night of October 9, 2026, has gone viral on social media after footage showed the man being asked to pick up the waste he had left behind. 

According to reports quoting the Sector Beta 1 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), the man was carrying a child when he arrived with garbage and attempted to leave it near a wall at around 10:15 pm. A person monitoring the CCTV cameras noticed the act and used the connected public announcement system to address him directly. 

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‘Pick It Up’: Man Appears Startled by Unexpected Announcement

The CCTV footage shows the man appearing confused after hearing a voice asking him why he had dumped the garbage and instructing him to pick it up. He looks around, seemingly trying to identify where the announcement is coming from.

The warning was repeated, with the person monitoring the cameras telling him that he could face a fine the following morning if he failed to remove the waste. The man eventually returned to the spot, picked up the garbage and left. However, reports noted that it was unclear whether he disposed of it at an authorised collection point afterwards. 

The video drew attention online, with users discussing the role of CCTV surveillance and public announcements in discouraging littering. The incident also highlighted how a real-time warning can prompt an immediate response when someone is seen leaving waste in a public space.

Watch The Viral Video

Why Are CCTV Cameras Being Used to Monitor Littering?

According to reports quoting RWA representatives, CCTV cameras have been installed at several locations in Sector Beta 1 to identify people dumping garbage in open areas and beside walls. The association said that despite efforts to maintain cleanliness and existing waste-collection arrangements, some residents continue to leave rubbish in unauthorised places. 

The latest incident illustrates how surveillance systems can be used not only to record violations but also to intervene while they are taking place. While the footage shows the man removing the waste after being warned, it does not establish whether such interventions have reduced littering across the sector.

The video has nevertheless brought renewed attention to a familiar civic issue: keeping residential streets clean requires people to dispose of household waste responsibly rather than leaving it along roadsides or beside walls.

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Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker
Tags: Greater Noidaviralviral video

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Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker

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Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker
Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker
Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker
Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker
Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker

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