A heartwarming rescue caught on camera is winning hearts on social media after a man risked his life to save a dog stranded on a high electric pole. The dog had reportedly fallen from a balcony and landed on the pole near a house, leaving it unable to climb down on its own. The dramatic incident drew a crowd of onlookers, but one man stepped forward to help the frightened animal. According to reports, a group of people travelling to attend a Jaago ceremony noticed the dog trapped on the electric pole. Realising that the animal was in danger and needed immediate assistance, they stopped to assess the situation.

Man Climbs Street Light to Reach Stranded Dog

The video shows the dog perched high on an electric pole attached to a street light near a house. A crowd can be seen gathered below, watching anxiously as the animal struggles to find a way down. With the dog unable to descend on its own, a man identified as Mohit decided to take matters into his own hands. He began climbing the street light structure to reach the stranded animal. The footage captures Mohit carefully making his way upwards towards the frightened dog. People standing below can be heard cheering and encouraging him as he approaches the animal.

A pet dog accidentally fell from an upper balcony and became trapped high up on an adjacent electric pole. When a group of people on their way to a Jaago ceremony noticed the dog trapped, Mohit risked a climb to reunite him with his frantic owner. https://t.co/Uvb7wdd7zA — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 27, 2026

Emotional Reunion With Owner

Mohit’s efforts eventually helped bring the dog to safety, allowing it to be reunited with its frantic owner. The rescue has touched many viewers, with social media users appreciating his courage and willingness to help an animal in distress. The video has since gained attention online, with many praising Mohit for stepping forward when the dog needed help. However, climbing electric poles and street lights can be extremely dangerous, particularly when electrical equipment is involved. Such situations should ideally be handled with the assistance of trained rescue personnel and electricity officials to prevent further accidents. The incident has become a reminder of how a simple act of compassion can make a life-changing difference.

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